Aura Launches “Lifetime of Protection” Ad Featuring Robert Downey Jr. to Spotlight The Need for Protection at Every Stage of Life

Produced under the creative direction of Joe Russo, co-founder of AGBO; and directed by AGBO’s Ryan McNeely, the spot shows Downey aging from childhood to senior years using specialized VFX underpinned by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

BOSTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, launched a new commercial titled “A Lifetime of Protection” showcasing the company’s commitment to helping families navigate online risks throughout every stage of their lives, from protecting children from cyberbullying, online predators and the mental health impacts of technology to protecting older adults from telephone and text scams, identity theft and bank fraud.

&amp;nbsp;

“The digital world is evolving faster than ever, and every new device or app introduces new kinds of threats,” said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. “At Aura, we understand that online safety needs adapt as people move through different life stages. Our platform is built to grow alongside your family—whether protecting a child when they get their first phone or intervening before an aging grandparent is targeted with a scam.”

Featuring Robert Downey Jr., “A Lifetime of Protection” was created in collaboration with AGBO co-founder and acclaimed filmmaker Joe Russo. The cinematic ad uses advanced AI and machine learning to de-age and then age Downey as he walks through an illustration of a full life, protected from a myriad of evolving digital risks. The commercial showcases Aura’s role, at the users’ side, throughout all life’s twists and turns. The spot will run on streaming platforms and during high-impact TV moments throughout the year and follows the release of new AI tools designed to help parents safeguard their children from online harm.

“The surge in online crime in recent years is alarming,” said Downey. “Protecting our families, friends, and neighbors requires genuine innovation, so it’s reassuring to know there’s a resource available that looks out for all of the people we love at every stage of our digital worlds.”

“The concept behind this commercial is beautiful– the idea that this app can protect you through all stages of life is powerful,” said Russo. “I enjoyed bringing that symbolism to life on screen. What made it even more compelling was that we did so using the same AI technology Aura uses to protect families every day. It’s rare when both the method and the message align so seamlessly on screen.”

A Platform That Grows With You

Aura’s “Lifetime of Protection” ad highlights its all-in-one approach to digital safety—offering AI-powered protection that evolves with your family’s needs. Whether it’s helping parents manage screen time and spot signs of cyberbullying, shielding adults from identity theft and financial fraud, or keeping seniors safe from scams with a simple interface, Aura adapts to every stage of life.

As online threats evolve to include not just stolen data but emotional harms like cyberbullying and body image issues, Aura is redefining what protection means—giving families deeper insight into their digital lives and overall wellbeing.

“At Aura, we believe your safety should grow with your family,” said Hari Ravichandran. “This is more than a product—it’s a lifelong promise.”

To learn more about how Aura can protect you and your family, visit Aura.com .

About Aura:

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you’re protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks – Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at www.aura.com .

About AGBO:

AGBO is an Academy Award-Winning independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, gaming, and publishing. The “Lifetime of Protection” spot was directed by Ryan McNeely, who oversees AGBO’s Animation and Virtual Production Studios. Superconductor (the creative agency founded by the Russo Brothers and Justin Lin) wrote and developed the spot. The project was creatively overseen in production and post by AGBO Co-Founder and acclaimed filmmaker Joe Russo, who served as Creative Director. For information about AGBO, visit www.AGBO.com, and for information about Superconductor, visit www.Superconductor.tv.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aura-launches-lifetime-of-protection-ad-featuring-robert-downey-jr-to-spotlight-the-need-for-protection-at-every-stage-of-life-302472132.html

SOURCE Aura