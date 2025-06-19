ShowStoppers Partners with Grupo Eletrolar to Introduce Journalists from North America to Tech from Latin America

Mexico City, Mexico and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2025) – ShowStoppers® is introducing journalists from North America to new tech for work, home and play from Latin America.

Journalists from the United States and Canada are traveling with ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, to Mexico City for the first edition of Electronics Home Mexico, https://electronicshome.mx/en, a new tradeshow, scheduled for 17-19 June 2025.

Hundreds of companies from Argentina, Mexico, USA, and other countries, including Asia, will exhibit at the show, featuring audio, photography, video, content creation, fitness, smart health, consumer electronics, household appliances, smart home, connectivity, and other technologies. Leading exhibitors include, among others, Acegame, Agfaphoto, BB Trends, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Electromart, Fanttik, Kodak, Narwal, RCA, Royal Consumer, Sennheiser, Star Glory, Taurus, Ugreen, Westinghouse, Zagg. and Zwear.

“We are bringing together industry, retail, distributors, entrepreneurs, investors, developers and business buyers to see and touch new technologies for consumer electronics, components, housewares, wearables, wellness, mobility, home electronics, mobile phone accessories, and more,” said Carlos Clur, chief executive officer and founder of Grupo Eletrolar, which produces Electronics Home Mexico.

“With a population of 130 million and a young, tech-savvy consumer base, Mexico is an attractive market for global tech companies,” said Clur. “As a platform for business, with its logistics infrastructure and skilled labor, with its trade agreements, Mexico is growing as a hub for local, regional and international distribution, innovation and production, and Electronics Home Mexico is where companies will forge alliances with strategic suppliers, scale up product development, bring new brands to market, and grow commercial networks.”

“It is important for print, online and broadcast journalists from North America to discover how innovators, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and startups from Central and South America, and beyond, are working to open new markets as tariffs and trade tensions in global supply chains disrupt access to business buyers and consumers,” said Clur.

“We are excited to support Grupo Eletrolar and the launch of Electronics Home Mexico 2025,” said Dave Leon, principle at ShowStoppers. “We look forward to bringing the journalists to Mexico, to showcasing the growing tech markets of Latin America – and to the coverage that might result as the journalists encounter technologies that cross borders and the companies working to tackle trade challenges and tariffs.”

About Grupo Eletrolar

Grupo Eletrolar, https://grupoeletrolar.com.br/en/, headquartered in Brazil, is a multinational group with 29 years of experience in fostering business and communication in the consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices, household goods and IT sectors across Latin America. The group organizes major B2B trade shows, including the Eletrolar Show in Brazil — the largest trade show between industry and retail of consumer electronics, home appliances, and IT in Latin America, attracting over 40,000 visitors in its latest edition — as well as ElectronicsHome in Argentina and Mexico. In addition to these events, Grupo Eletrolar publishes Eletrolar News Magazine in Brazil and Integración Empresaria in Argentina, and operates a network of digital news platforms delivering up-to-date industry insights throughout Latin America.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254330