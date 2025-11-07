Aulos Bioscience to Present Updated Phase 2 Data for Imneskibart (AU-007) in Melanoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aulos Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through development of its lead immune-activating antibody therapeutic, today announced the presentation of updated Phase 2 data from its ongoing study of imneskibart (AU-007) in patients with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-refractory melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in National Harbor, Maryland, from November 5-9, 2025.





Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Imneskibart, a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds IL-2 and prevents CD25 binding, + low-dose subcutaneous IL-2: Phase 2 update on CPI-refractory melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)



Abstract: 651



Date and Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. EST

The poster will be presented in the Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. An electronic version will also be available on the SITC 2025 virtual meeting platform.

About Imneskibart

Imneskibart (AU-007) is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed by leveraging artificial intelligence that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, imneskibart redirects IL-2 to reinforce anti-tumor immune effects. This is achieved by preventing IL-2, either exogenous or secreted by effector T cells, from binding to trimeric receptors on regulatory T cells while still allowing IL-2 to bind and expand effector T cells and NK cells. This prevents the negative feedback loop caused by other IL-2-based treatments and biases the immune system toward activation over suppression. Imneskibart also prevents IL-2 from binding to CD25-containing receptors on eosinophils, as well as vasculature and pulmonary endothelium, which may significantly reduce the vascular leak syndrome and pulmonary edema associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy.

To learn more about the imneskibart Phase 1/2 clinical trial program, including study locations in the United States and Australia, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT05267626), www.solidtumorstudy.com (U.S.) and www.solidtumourstudy.com (Australia).

About Aulos

Aulos Bioscience is an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer patient care through immune-activating antibody therapeutics that direct patients’ immune systems toward killing tumor cells. Matching world-class machine learning from co-founder Biolojic Design with an in-depth understanding of the immune system, Aulos’ initial clinical candidate, imneskibart (AU-007), is a human antibody designed by leveraging artificial intelligence that harnesses the power of IL-2 to induce tumor killing while limiting the immunosuppression and toxicities typically associated with this validated pathway. The company was founded by Biolojic Design and Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is led by pioneers in the fields of artificial intelligence, antibody development and cancer immunotherapies. For more information, visit www.aulos.com, X (@AulosBioscience) and LinkedIn.

