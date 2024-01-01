Moss & Company Completes Lease-Up of Sage LA at Koreatown–Hollywood Gateway

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moss & Company announced the successful lease-up of Sage LA, a 490-unit luxury apartment community at 200 N. Vermont Avenue. Developed by Hankey Investment Company, the property opened for move-ins in August 2024 and has now reached stabilized occupancy, underscoring strong demand for modern, amenity-rich living in one of Los Angeles’ most dynamic locations.









Positioned at the northern edge of Koreatown near Hollywood, Sage LA offers its residents access to Koreatown’s vibrant dining, nightlife, and cultural scene along with convenient connections to Hollywood, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Downtown Los Angeles. The property is steps from the Vermont/Beverly Metro station and minutes from the 101 Freeway, providing unmatched connectivity across the city.

“We built a great team to lease up a great product,” said Chris Gray, President of Moss & Company. “The amenity package and level of service set this project apart from the competition. Our team averaged 35 leases per month during the lease-up while maintaining premium rents in a highly competitive market. Sage LA’s rent collections outperformed typical lease-ups, thanks to diligent oversight and AI-enabled screening tools that intercepted 14% of fraudulent applications before move-in.”

Sage LA features studio, one- and two-bedroom residences with high-end finishes, open layouts, and modern appliances. Amenities include rooftop lounges with sweeping views, co-working and meeting spaces, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness centers, landscaped courtyards, and concierge services that elevate the resident experience.

“Sage LA stands out because it delivers a modern lifestyle in an unbeatable spot,” said Mac Santos, Senior Regional Portfolio Manager at Moss & Company. “Residents have access to Koreatown’s rich multicultural food scene, rooftop views, coworking spaces, a private movie theater, fitness center, and golf simulator, while just being minutes from Hollywood with easy access to public transit and major freeways.”

“At Hankey Investment Group, our vision for Sage LA was to create a property that could capture the excitement of Koreatown while appealing to residents drawn to Hollywood and adjacent neighborhoods,” said W. Scott Dobbins, President of Hankey Investment Company. “This part of the city needed a project like Sage LA. Most new developments have been deeper into Koreatown or further west into Hollywood. By delivering here at the gateway, we’ve met a real demand while setting a new standard for luxury living in the area.”

About Moss & Company

Moss & Company manages premier residential and commercial communities across Southern California. Known for combining operational excellence with elevated resident experiences, Moss & Company provides full lifecycle management—from pre-opening and lease-up to stabilization and long-term performance.

About Hankey Investment Group

Hankey Investment Group is a Los Angeles–based real estate investment and development platform with a growing portfolio of large-scale multifamily and mixed-use projects. The firm focuses on creating high-quality residential communities that contribute to the vitality of Los Angeles neighborhoods.

