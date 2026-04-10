Audiotool’s Let’s Build! Series Opens Music Software Creation to Everyone

A series of hackathons online and in person will give everyone the power to make new virtual instruments, plugins, and whatever else they can imagine thanks to NEXUS.

Audiotool, the multiplayer music studio, is kicking off a new head initiative to get more people making virtual instruments, music-related games, and music education tools–no coding skills required. The initiative, Let’s Build!, partners with organizations and educational institutions around the world.

Running May 11-July 6, 2026, they will host a hackathon series around the world that will bring together students, musicians, music lovers, and developers to make the apps and DAW extensions they’ve always dreamed of using AI-powered coding and NEXUS, Audiotool’s SDK. Events will happen online on Audiotool’s Dev Discord, as well as in real life at partnering organizations who will hold hackathon sprints, meetups, and other moments of community connection and creation.

The resulting projects will go before a panel of judges, including Manon Dave, Head of Future World Design at BBC Research & Development, where he focuses on using emerging technologies to help creators better own, control and monetise their work through fairer systems. He is also an award winning technologist and music producer, having worked on projects for leading names including will.i.am and Idris Elba.

Along with some of the best music schools in the world, such as Berklee and NYU in the US, Audiotool will collaborate with some of its long-standing supporters, including the Esports World Cup, Esports Nations Cup, and the WHO Youth Council, to help amplify the message to young people everywhere. Let’s Build! is also supported by OpenAI, Base44, and ElevenLabs, among others.

With more than 300K MAU and millions of tracks and collaborations, the online DAW Audiotool was created to sweep away all barriers between people who want to make music together. Audiotool users have proven what’s possible when these barriers fall: Almighty Quise, a teenager from Watts, California, made his track “Uno” on a school computer. It went on to hit Billboard and generate over 50 million Spotify streams.

Let’s Build! extends that mission, tearing down the wall between musical prowess, playfulness, and technical knowhow. It’s the first step in what promises to be the complete transformation of music into a flexible world where everyone can play thanks to AI code assistants.

Audiotool recently launched a new layer, its NEXUS SDK. This umbrella SDK forms the perfect basis for “vibe coding” music apps that are as multiplayer and multifaceted as Audiotool itself. The platform can read and write all separate tracks of a project (song) and gives an AI a system-wide view of a music project, free from the limitations of other DAWs and their VST/plugin protocols. These capabilities make coding plugins, remote control programs, and other cool software far simpler. Audiotool has also made its SDK open source and offers documentation, ready-made prompts and example code to inspire and support aspiring developers and music makers.

“Audiotool is a multiplayer music creation platform by design, and our ethos is community-first,” explains Audiotool co-founder and CEO Andreas Jacobi. “We have worked for years to remove barriers to collaboration, creativity, and exploration, and now technology is allowing us to tear down yet another, the technical barrier between a cool idea and an amazing new piece of software. If you can describe it, you can now build it. We can’t wait to see what community members, music-loving developers, artists, really anyone who’s excited about coding, come up with.”

“I’m super excited to be invited to judge the Let’s Build! hackathon. I started out making tunes in my bedroom and hacking away on software similar to AudioTool, trying to find a unique sound for my music, so I know how powerful it is when you’re given the chance to get under the hood and bring your ideas to life,” says Manon Dave. “What Audiotool is doing here is opening that up even further, bringing creativity and coding together so people can build entirely new ways of making music. I’m excited to see what people create when you have the space to experiment.”

Partners and individuals can find out more about Audiotool’s Let’s Build! Initiative and sign up to participate at www.audiotool.com/LetsBuild/.

About Audiotool

Audiotool is a free, browser-based multiplayer music production platform with over 300,000 monthly active users across 200+ countries — a community that has created over 10 million tracks and more than 600,000 collaborations. Built for real-time co-creation from the ground up, Audiotool recently launched NEXUS, the first open developer platform for collaborative music production, giving developers, AI tools, and music apps full read/write access to live DAW sessions.

The company was founded by the team behind Make.TV’s patented Live Video Router — the low-latency broadcast infrastructure powering live production for the NBA, NFL, BBC, and major esports leagues — bringing proven expertise in real-time distributed systems to music creation.

Audiotool is backed by Unlock Venture Partners, BITKRAFT, T.Capital (Deutsche Telekom), FTW Capital, and Spitfire Audio, with angel investors including Ralf Reichert (co-founder of ESL), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Aaron Elharar (manager of Bruno Mars), and Stefan Glaenzer (Last.fm).