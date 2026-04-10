Merchize Launches on Shopify, Offering AOP Print-on-Demand Sellers In-House Manufacturing and Base Costs Up to 56% Lower Than Leading Platforms

Shopify sellers can now access premium AOP cut & sew products, 600+ catalog items, and direct factory pricing through Merchize – backed by in-house production facilities in Vietnam and the US

Merchize (www.merchize.com), a global print-on-demand platform trusted by over 10,000 sellers, today announced the official launch of its Shopify app, giving independent merchants direct access to in-house AOP cut & sew manufacturing, a catalog of 600+ customizable products, and base costs significantly lower than what leading third-party POD platforms charge.

The Shopify integration enables merchants to connect their stores directly to Merchize’s production network. When a customer places an order, Merchize handles printing, cutting, sewing, and shipping – all from its own factories – with production capacity of up to 100,000 items per day. Sellers pay no upfront inventory costs and can launch new products in minutes.

Why Sellers Are Making the Switch

For Shopify merchants currently using third-party POD platforms, margin erosion is a growing pain point. On all-over print (AOP) apparel – one of the fastest-growing product categories in custom merchandise – base costs can significantly limit profitability. Merchize offers an AOP T-shirt at a base cost of $11.75, compared to $20-$26 on other leading platforms – a saving of up to 55% per unit that directly translates to higher seller margins or more competitive retail pricing.

Unlike platforms that rely on outsourced third-party manufacturers, Merchize operates its own factories in Vietnam and the United States. This in-house model gives the company full control over material sourcing, production quality, and pricing – advantages that are passed directly to sellers.

“We built Merchize to solve a problem we heard from sellers constantly: too much margin left on the table, too little visibility into where their products are actually made,” said Tuan Nguyen, CEO of Merchize. “With our own factories and no third-party markup, sellers keep more of every sale. We’re proud to now bring that advantage natively into the Shopify ecosystem for merchants worldwide.”

Premium AOP Cut & Sew – a High-Margin Category, Now Accessible on Shopify

All-over print cut & sew garments represent one of the highest-margin, fastest-growing segments in the custom merchandise industry, yet they have historically required minimum order quantities or expensive production partnerships to access. Merchize’s Shopify app removes that barrier entirely.

The platform’s AOP cut & sew lineup includes Hawaiian shirts, satin pajamas, polo shirts, baseball jerseys, baseball jackets, hoodies, and more – all produced on-demand with no minimum order and shipped directly to the end customer. Sellers can offer boutique-quality, fully customized garments without holding a single unit of inventory.

A Full Catalog Built for Scale

Beyond AOP cut & sew, Merchize offers a catalog of over 600 products spanning standard apparel, home décor, and accessories – making it one of the broadest selections available for Shopify print-on-demand merchants. The platform is designed for sellers looking to diversify their product offering, capitalize on seasonal trends, or build a full-catalog brand without managing multiple supplier relationships.

With production facilities operating across Vietnam and the US and a daily output of up to 100,000 items, Merchize is built to scale with sellers – from independent creators launching their first design to established stores handling high seasonal volumes.

Seamless Shopify Integration

The Merchize Shopify app is available now on the Shopify App Store. After installing, sellers connect their store to the Merchize dashboard, select products, upload designs, and set their retail pricing. Orders placed by customers are automatically routed to Merchize for fulfillment – no manual processing required. Sellers retain full control over their storefront, customer relationships, and branding.

About Merchize

Merchize is a global print-on-demand platform with in-house manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and the United States. The platform serves over 10,000 Shopify and e-commerce sellers with a catalog of 600+ customizable products – including premium AOP cut & sew apparel, standard clothing, home décor, and accessories. With a production capacity of up to 100,000 items per day and direct factory pricing, Merchize enables sellers to offer high-quality custom products with industry-leading margins and no inventory risk.

CONTACT:

Name: Ron

Email: support@merchize.com

Organization: Merchize

Website: https://merchize.com

SOURCE: Merchize

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire