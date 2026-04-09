Visual Productions CueCore3 and Kiosc App Power Lighting Control for Feld Entertainment’s Monster Jam

PALMETTO, FLORIDA, APRIL 9, 2026 ― For Chuck Weber, Senior Manager of Lighting Operations for Feld Entertainment®, lighting Monster Jam® isn’t just about spectacle, it’s a critical communication system that guides drivers through races, stunts and recovery moments during every event. To upgrade the legacy driver signaling system used in events around the world, Feld Entertainment implemented the Visual Productions CueCore3 Lighting Controller and Kiosc control app,to create a compact yet powerful control platform that operators can easily manage in stadiums and arenas of any size. Visual Productions is distributed exclusively in North America by ACT Entertainment.

At the core of the system, Weber and the team are using the CueCore3 as their main controller. “All the looks are programmed separately on an MA Lighting grandMA 3 console platform, and then we record those scenes onto the CueCore3,” says Weber. “From there, everything is triggered through OSC commands from the Kiosc app running on Apple iPads.”

For years, Monster Jam drivers relied on a simple three-light system to signal race starts and stops. While functional, the setup offered limited flexibility for the evolving production. According to Weber, “We wanted to modernize it and give the team more adaptability. The original system basically worked like a traffic light. The first yellow light tells the drivers to start their engines, and a second yellow tells them they’ve reached the starting line, because from inside the Monster Jam trucks it’s hard to see where that line actually is. Then, a green light signals the start of the race.”

Using the CueCore3 platform, Feld Entertainment recreated the existing signal process, while adding new capabilities that enhance both safety and event dynamics. “Now, we can add more signals that help communicate with the drivers and recovery teams,” adds Weber. “If a truck rolls over and we need equipment and technicians on the field, the lighting system can indicate that recovery is happening, so drivers know to stay put.”

In addition to Racing, Monster Jam includes Freestyle and Skills competitions where drivers perform gravity-defying stunts to win fan votes. The upgraded lighting control system allows operators to communicate timing cues and other information directly to the drivers. “Monster Jam has traditionally relied on audio calls to alert drivers when there are 30 seconds left in a Freestyle run, which is when drivers tend to do their harder tricks to maximize their score,” says Jayme Dalsing, Sr. Director of Global Operation for Monster Jam. “With this new technology, we’re now able to also give that cue visually, which allows drivers to better plan out the remainder of their run and optimize their time on the track.”

The system is controlled through the Kiosc app, which are run on Apple iPads for a larger interface and greater operational flexibility. “We’re using three different tabs in the Kiosc interface,” adds Weber. “The first tab is dedicated to Racing signals and the second handles Freestyle and Skills competitions. A third tab contains operational controls, like turning lights on and off or adjusting intensity.”

Monster Jam events take place everywhere from indoor basketball arenas to massive outdoor football stadiums, requiring adaptable lighting intensity. “Being able to adjust brightness is incredibly useful,” says Weber. “Inside smaller arenas, you don’t want to blind the drivers, but when you’re in a huge outdoor stadium in daylight, you need the lights to be much brighter. Having that control right in the Kiosc interface makes it easy.”

The compact, rack-mountable design of the CueCore3 was another advantage for a touring production where space and portability matter. “It’s a small package that’s easy to integrate,” adds Weber. “Since the Kiosc control is app-based, we can run it on hardware that’s widely available. If something breaks, it’s easy to replace.”

The CueCore3 also integrates with external relay inputs through its General-purpose Input (GPI) ports to trigger signals automatically when trucks reach their starting positions. According to Weber, “Each Monster Jam truck has track officials watching from the stands. They press a remote trigger that activates a relay tied into the CueCore3 inputs, which fires the yellow light that tells the driver they’re at the starting line. It’s another layer of control working alongside the Kiosc interface. Despite multiple control sources and complex event cues, everything works together with no noticeable delay,” he says

Feld Entertainment first encountered Visual Productions technology through ACT Entertainment, which distributes both Visual Productions and MA Lighting solutions. “We do a lot of business with ACT,” says Weber. “Their support has been great. If we run into an issue, we can send them files and they’ll help troubleshoot. On Monster Jam, the ACT support team was able to look at some OSC command issues and help me quickly identify the fix.”

ACT Entertainment’s Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager, Lighting, adds: “It’s very gratifying to support a company like Feld Entertainment, which has long understood that spectacle requires structure—precisely where Visual Productions excels.”