Grown Rogue Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company“) (CSE:GRIN)(OTC:GRUSF), a flower-forward cannabis company combining craft values with disciplined execution, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Obie Strickler of Grown Rogue will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Grown Rogue at https://www.grownrogue.com/.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Grown Rogue management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a flower-forward cannabis company rooted in Oregon’s Rogue Valley, a region known for its deep cannabis heritage and commitment to quality. With operations in Oregon, Michigan, and New Jersey-and expansion underway in Illinois-Grown Rogue specializes in producing designer-quality indoor flower. Known for exceptional consistency and care in cultivation, our products are valued by retailers, budtenders, and consumers alike.

By blending craft values with disciplined execution, we’ve built a scalable, capital-efficient platform designed to thrive in competitive markets. We believe sustained excellence in cannabis flower production is the engine of the industry’s supply chain-and our competitive advantage. For more information about Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com.

General Inquiries and Investor Contact

Obie Strickler

Chief Executive Officer

obie@grownrogue.com

Investor Relations

invest@grownrogue.com

(458) 226-2662

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire