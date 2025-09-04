Abu Dhabi Gaming Ecosystem Member Mental Launches FoodStars, a First-of-Its-Kind ADAFSA-Approved Food Safety Training Platform

ADAFSA-Approved Platform Sets New Standards for Immersive and Accessible Food Safety Training

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mental has announced the launch of FoodStars, the first online Essential Food Safety Training (EFST) program approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). A homegrown innovation backed by Hub71, FoodStars offers a groundbreaking approach to corporate learning through immersive game-based design.

Mental is a member of Abu Dhabi Gaming’s ecosystem, a government-led initiative dedicated to transforming Abu Dhabi into a global gaming hub and committed to driving innovation within the gaming industry and supporting companies that push the boundaries of what gaming technology can achieve.

Mental’s entry into Abu Dhabi Gaming’s ecosystem and the launch of FoodStars exemplify how gaming can extend beyond entertainment into sectors such as food and corporate training. This aligns with Abu Dhabi Gaming’s mission to foster talent, support game development, and create meaningful opportunities for businesses in the UAE and beyond.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hani Abu Ghazaleh, CEO of Mental, stated: “At Mental, we believe that learning should be engaging, effective, and accessible. Being part of Abu Dhabi Gaming’s ecosystem helps us reshape how professional training is delivered across the UAE. FoodStars is just the beginning, we’re excited to keep exploring how gamification can revolutionize corporate learning and empower workforces across industries.”

FoodStars transforms mandatory food safety training into an interactive, game-powered experience that is both effective and engaging. FoodStars marks a significant step in redefining food safety education, leveraging the power of gaming to replace the traditional EFST (Essential Food Safety Training) course with an engaging, accessible, and regulator-approved alternative. Built by game industry veterans from studios such as Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Activision, FoodStars has been developed in close consultation with ADAFSA and leading food safety experts to meet the highest compliance standards.

Hashem Al Kaabi, Head of Operations and Corporate Services at Hub71 said: “Innovation in FoodTech has the potential to transform the future of food security, and collaboration is key to driving meaningful impact. Through our UAE Champions Program, we connected ADAFSA with Mental, a Hub71 startup, to explore new solutions in this space. The launch of FoodStars reflects our commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation.”

FoodStars is already being used by major brands including ALBAIK, Azadea, Kitopi, and Dish Catering, and offers measurable benefits: reducing training time by 33%, cutting employee downtime by 80%, and improving knowledge retention by 20% through interactive microlearning techniques.

Fully accessible on desktop and mobile, FoodStars currently supports English & Arabic and will soon include AI-powered voiceovers and subtitles in Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, making it ideal for the UAE’s multilingual workforce.

Available for instant purchase and deployment, FoodStars allows businesses to manage training and certification from a single platform, complete with real-time performance tracking. Upon course completion, learners receive an ADAFSA-issued Record of Attendance, qualifying them to take the official certification exam.

With its launch, FoodStars is setting a new standard for scalable, digital-first training and aims to expand across the GCC and beyond, supporting food service businesses in delivering safer operations through cutting-edge technology.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming

Abu Dhabi Gaming is a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on talent development, game development, and esports, Abu Dhabi Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region’s gaming industry, providing career opportunities for aspiring talent, and creating world-class content from the capital of the UAE with the support of government entities and partners.

Since its foundation, Abu Dhabi Gaming has contributed to the growth of the gaming industry in the region by offering opportunities for aspiring talent and producing high-quality content that resonates globally.

Abu Dhabi Gaming also works collaboratively with strategic partners to train future generations to be part of the gaming ecosystem, with additional support from regional and global studios specialized in developing and publishing video games.

This initiative is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, with a network of over 100 partners specializing in various aspects of the video games industry.

About Mental

Mental is a pioneering Abu Dhabi-based company redefining training through the power of gaming. Dedicated to transforming vocational training through gaming, Mental develops cutting-edge digital learning experiences that combine the latest advancements in game design, immersive storytelling, and interactive technology to enhance professional education.

About FoodStars

FoodStars is the first online Essential Food Safety Training program approved by ADAFSA, designed to deliver high-quality, gamified learning experiences. Built to global food safety standards, it provides businesses with an engaging, effective, and scalable training solution.

For more information, visit www.foodstars.ai

