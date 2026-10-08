Auburn Community Names Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation a Top Roofing Company in 2026 CommunityVotes Awards

Guardian earns Platinum and Gold honors in two roofing categories, adding to a growing list of national, regional and customer-service recognition for the Pacific Northwest home services company

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has earned two top honors in the 2026 CommunityVotes Auburn awards, including Platinum in Roofing, Siding and Soffits and Gold in Roofing, recognition determined by votes from members of the local community.

The Auburn-based home services company received the highest honor in the Roofing, Siding and Soffits category and was one of only two companies recognized in the dedicated Roofing category. For Guardian, the awards carry special significance because they come directly from the community the company has served for more than two decades.

“Industry recognition is always meaningful, but there is something particularly special about being recognized by the homeowners and neighbors we serve every day,” said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. “Our team works hard to earn trust one home at a time, and these awards belong to the people in the field, in our office and throughout Guardian who consistently put homeowners first.”

CommunityVotes provides a platform for residents to nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses and service providers. Following a nomination period, finalists advance to public voting, with the businesses receiving the most votes earning Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions.

Community Recognition Adds to a Standout Year for Guardian

The CommunityVotes Auburn honors add to a growing list of recognition for Guardian in 2026, spanning industry performance, customer service, workplace culture, business ethics and individual employee achievement.

Among Guardian’s 2026 recognition:

No. 56 on Roofing Contractor magazine’s Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, rising from No. 74 in 2025 and No. 98 in 2024. Guardian was the highest-ranked roofing contractor headquartered in Washington or Oregon.

2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award – Organization of the Year, Home Services, presented by the Business Intelligence Group in recognition of Guardian’s customer-first service culture.

Three Roofing Alliance MVP Award nominees – Guardian team members Antonio Meza, Santiago Lemus and Edwuin Ruiz were nationally recognized as MVP nominees and received Certificates of Recognition for their commitment to safety, leadership, customer service and industry excellence.

Puget Sound Business Journal Best Places to Work 2026 Honorable Mention, recognizing Guardian’s workplace culture and continued investment in its employees.

2026 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards Finalist, recognizing Guardian among businesses demonstrating a commitment to ethics, trust and integrity.

2026 CommunityVotes Auburn Platinum – Roofing, Siding and Soffits.

2026 CommunityVotes Auburn Gold – Roofing.

Together, the honors recognize more than Guardian’s continued business growth. They reflect the company’s focus on the people doing the work, the homeowners they serve and the communities where Guardian operates.

“We’re proud of the growth Guardian is experiencing, but what means the most is seeing our people recognized alongside the company,” continued Rzucidlo. “From three of our field leaders receiving national MVP recognition to homeowners in Auburn voting for Guardian, these honors reflect the culture our team has built together. Growth is important, but maintaining that level of trust, craftsmanship and service as we grow is what really matters.”

Growing While Staying Rooted in the Community

Guardian’s connection to the communities it serves extends beyond home improvement projects. Through its HALO Project, launched in Washington in 2018 and expanded to the Portland area in 2026, Guardian provides new roofs to deserving homeowners and community members facing difficult circumstances.

To date, Guardian has donated eleven roofs valued at approximately $250,000 through its community programs.

The company’s latest CommunityVotes recognition reinforces a philosophy that has guided Guardian as it has expanded: growth should strengthen, rather than replace, the local relationships on which the company was built.

“Homeowners have a lot of choices when they need work done on their homes,” Rzucidlo added. “Having our neighbors choose Guardian is something we never take for granted.”

CommunityVotes Auburn’s 2026 winners were announced following public voting held from August 12 through September 13.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Integrity, Quality, Excellence, and Partnership. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire