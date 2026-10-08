Dual Venom PKOs Run Day 1B Today at Americas Cardroom

Sunday schedule features Day 1C and seven guaranteed packages to the Bahamas.

Americas Cardroom will run Day 1B of its Dual Venom PKOs today at 1:05 p.m. ET. It’s followed by Day 1C this Sunday along with the first WSOP Paradise Mega Satellite, guaranteeing seven packages to the $50 million Super Main Event in the Bahamas.

The Dual Venom PKOs comprise a $5 million guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em tournament and a $1.5 million guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha tournament. Each features a $2,650 buy-in. Venom Fever Satellites provide lower-cost routes to qualification, with additional starting flights for both events scheduled Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The first flights, held Oct. 4, recorded 511 NLH entries and 133 PLO entries. The respective advancing fields totaled 86 and 17 players. Atheist30 finished atop the NLH qualifiers with 5,186,479 chips, and BooooomHeadsot led the PLO qualifiers with 6,706,559.

Bounty earnings also formed part of the opening-day results. lordgiven earned $8,125 in NLH bounties. In PLO, bethechange and sendmehome each collected $9,687.50. Under the PKO format, half of an eliminated player’s bounty goes to the player making the knockout, while the other half increases that player’s own bounty.

Sunday’s WSOP Paradise Mega Satellite has a $1,050 buy-in and guarantees seven packages valued at $30,000 each. The packages include the $26,000 entry into the $50 million guaranteed WSOP Paradise Super Main Event in the Bahamas, running Dec. 10-17, and accommodation at SLS Baha Mar from Dec. 5-18. Travel, meals and personal expenses are not covered.

The Oct. 4 $95 Beast Paradise feeder has already qualified 50 players for the Oct. 11 Mega. A further $95 Beast feeder takes place Oct. 11 at 5:05 p.m. ET, guaranteeing 50 seats to the following Sunday’s Mega on Oct. 18.

Players can view more details on the Dual Venom PKO and WSOP Paradise promo pages.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire