Epique Realty COO Chris Miller Wins 2026 Gold Globee(R) Award for Transformational Leader in 14th Annual Leadership Awards

Christopher Miller receives top Gold recognition for directing operations for the unprecedented operational infrastructure that crowned Epique Realty the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America.

Epique Realty proudly announced today that Christopher Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, was named a Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Leadership. The Globee Awards are a globally recognized program honoring extraordinary leadership achievements across organizations, industries, roles, and regions.

Christopher Miller received the prestigious Gold Globee® Award in the Transformational Leader of the Year category. This top-tier recognition honors Christopher’s incomparable operational brilliance in scaling Epique Realty from a regional startup into a global powerhouse. Over the past year, Christopher directed the enterprise-grade infrastructure necessary to seamlessly expand Epique’s operations across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. By operationalizing Epique’s disruptive “radical generosity” model, he managed the massive logistical rollout of over 100 fully subsidized benefits for more than 4,000 agents. His transformational leadership successfully absorbed the financial friction that typically burdens independent contractors, driving an astonishing 13,387% three-year revenue growth rate, closing over 23,000 transactions, and surpassing $7 billion in total sales volume in 2025 alone.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this Gold recognition from the Globee® Awards,” said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. “Scaling a company to the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brokerage in America requires massive operational infrastructure, but true transformation only happens when you put people first. This award belongs to the thousands of Epique agents who utilize our tools every day and proves that a profoundly compassionate, agent-first model is the undeniable future of real estate.”

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements by executives, professionals, teams, and organizations demonstrating leadership through measurable results, organizational progress, innovation, transformation, and profound community impact.

“We have known since day one that Christopher’s operational leadership served to redefine the real estate ecosystem,” said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. “He completely flipped the traditional ‘sink or swim’ brokerage model upside down. To see him recognized globally as a Transformational Leader is the ultimate validation of the culture and infrastructure he facilitated. We are bursting with pride for him.”

“Christopher’s achievements are incredibly unique because he completely defied traditional real estate scaling mechanics,” added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. “While competitors struggled with market downturns, Christopher proved that fully funding agent healthcare, marketing, and award-winning technology is actually the most profitable and sustainable way to scale. He balances exceptional hyper-growth with steadfast operational stability and deep compassion, setting an entirely new standard for leadership in our industry.”

“Leadership is demonstrated through actions and achievements that create meaningful and measurable impact,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “The 2026 winners of the Globee® Awards for Leadership represent a wide range of organizations, professionals, teams, and initiatives from around the world. We congratulate this year’s winners on the achievements recognized through the judging process.”

Beyond his monumental operational achievements, Christopher Miller champions Epique’s philanthropic heartbeat. He helped guide the foundation for the NEMO (Natural Disaster Relief) Task Force to mobilize immediate aid for communities affected by catastrophic events and co-founded Epique Cares to provide financial support to agents facing personal crises, perfectly balancing technical excellence with profound human empathy.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements in business, innovation, leadership, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer excellence, and other areas of organizational and professional achievement. The awards programs bring together participating judges from around the world to evaluate nominations through a structured, score-based process.

Learn more about the Globee® Awards and view the 2026 Globee® Awards for Leadership winners at https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. #BeEpique



Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

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