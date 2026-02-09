Abasca Resources Announces Assay Results from the Summer 2025 Drill Program and Start of Winter Drilling at its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Abasca Resources Inc. (“Abasca” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to release assay results from the in-fill drilling component of its summer 2025 program at its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (Loki Deposit) at its 100%-owned Key Lake South (KLS) Project (Figure 1, Figure 2). This component of the summer program was designed with the intent to upgrade the mineral resource classification of the initial 11.31 Mt inferred flake graphite resource at 7.65 % Cg1 which was derived principally from the results of the 2024 summer drill program. The in-fill drilling was conducted in conjunction with the geotechnical drilling completed at the beginning of the summer program (refer to the Company’s release on September 8, 2025).

A total of 6,210 m over 27 holes was completed for in-fill drilling, resulting in graphite mineralization intersections of up to 62.10 m at 9.43 % Cg (KLS-25-095). Locations and orientations of drillholes from the in-fill program included in this release are listed in Table 1 and their assay results are shown in Table 2.

Assay Highlights

  • KLS-25-095: 62.10 m at 9.43 % Cg, including 9.1 m at 14.18 % Cg

  • KLS-25-097: 56.00 m at 9.49 % Cg, including 10.0 m at 12.93 % Cg and 7.0 m at 13.91 % Cg

  • KLS-25-101: 49.70 m at 10.11 % Cg, including 7.0 m at 15.07 % Cg

  • KLS-25-096: 47.80 m at 8.06 % Cg, including 10.0 m at 13.70 % Cg

  • KLS-25-085: 46.72 m at 9.39 % Cg, including 9.0 m at 15.26 % Cg

The Company also announces the commencement of its 2026 winter drill program at KLS. The program has three objectives: 1) continue to extend the Loki Deposit toward the southeast at 100 x 100 m grid-spacing, 2) geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling to support the Loki Deposit’s development, and 3) exploration drilling at the Thor Zone.

Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration commented “The assay results from the summer in-fill program reaffirm the consistency of the graphite mineralization at the Loki Deposit. These results provide us with even more confidence as we continue to develop this amazing resource in Saskatchewan’s north. We will continue to focus our efforts on completing the technical field work that will support the next stages of the project. At the same time, we are excited to conduct additional drilling at the Thor Zone that is parallel to the Loki Deposit.”

Collected samples were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an independent laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for preparation and ICP-MS multi-element analysis, boron by fusion as well as graphite content (% Cg) and total sulphur by LECO. Samples were collected in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance / quality control practices and included the insertion of blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats into the sample stream at regular intervals. Samples were also collected for in-field and lab density measurements at regular intervals and through the mineralized zones.

For more information on the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and an overview of the Key Lake South Project, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Table 1: Locations and orientations of drillholes included in this release. Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83 Zone 13N and all lengths are measured in metres.

Drillhole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Inclination

Total Length

KLS-25-077

444895

6330794

566

35

-90

241

KLS-25-078

445384

6330185

554

35

-60

362

KLS-25-079

445592

6330304

554

325

-90

255

KLS-25-080

445467

6330128

554

35

-60

347

KLS-25-081

446015

6330048

545

35

-90

198

KLS-25-082

445663

6330236

554

35

-60

184

KLS-25-083

445500

6330350

555

35

-60

191

KLS-25-084

445610

6330335

554

35

-60

143

KLS-25-085

445579

6330292

554

35

-60

189

KLS-25-086

445553

6330251

554

35

-60

230

KLS-25-087

445777

6330220

559

35

-60

164

KLS-25-088

445743

6330175

556

35

-60

200

KLS-25-089

445715

6330134

556

35

-60

218

KLS-25-090

445694

6330093

555

25

-60

233

KLS-25-091

445647

6330124

555

35

-60

251

KLS-25-092

445704

6330208

555

38

-60

192

KLS-25-093

445695

6330278

555

37

-60

138

KLS-25-094

445636

6330194

553

37

-60

215

KLS-25-095

445606

6330152

554

35

-60

256

KLS-25-096

445565

6330182

555

35

-60

296

KLS-25-097

445622

6330265

555

37

-60

200

KLS-25-098

445444

6330267

555

35

-60

260

KLS-25-099

445483

6330241

553

35

-60

299

KLS-25-100

445539

6330321

553

35

-60

191

KLS-25-101

445548

6330069

556

35

-60

345

KLS-25-102

445419

6330409

558

39

-60

164

KLS-25-103

445363

6330327

557

38

-60

248

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit.

Figure 2: Map of the area around the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit area showing the drillhole locations from this release as well as previous drillholes.

Table 2: Drillholes and their composited graphite intersections. All lengths are as measured downhole and do not represent true thickness. Composite intervals are calculated using a 3.0 % Cg cut-off and may include a maximum of 2.0 m internal dilution.

Drillhole ID

From

To

Length

Cg %

S %

KLS-25-077

77.50

81.00

3.50

3.30

0.42

95.00

98.00

3.00

3.47

0.51

103.00

104.00

1.00

3.54

0.41

116.50

120.00

3.50

2.86

0.51

149.50

159.00

9.50

5.87

0.60

KLS-25-078

299.55

339.00

39.45

5.37

1.02

Including

304.00

306.00

2.00

13.05

308.00

309.00

1.00

11.20

KLS-25-079

172.65

218.70

46.05

8.47

1.52

Including

172.65

175.30

2.65

12.35

175.90

178.00

2.10

13.38

179.00

179.60

0.60

10.30

183.00

184.00

1.00

11.80

188.00

192.00

4.00

15.90

193.00

194.00

1.00

13.50

197.00

199.00

2.00

11.20

202.00

204.00

2.00

13.15

KLS-25-080

251.00

252.00

1.00

3.20

0.74

270.75

273.00

2.25

8.01

1.92

279.00

322.00

43.00

7.55

1.23

Including

279.00

282.00

3.00

14.50

287.00

292.00

5.00

15.38

316.00

317.00

1.00

10.20

320.00

322.00

2.00

14.80

KLS-25-081

58.00

59.00

1.00

3.10

0.60

98.00

123.00

25.00

8.20

1.31

Including

98.50

99.00

0.50

10.00

113.50

115.00

1.50

11.88

116.00

122.00

6.00

12.51

KLS-25-082

118.60

149.00

30.40

8.49

1.11

121.00

131.00

10.00

13.33

164.00

165.00

1.00

5.40

0.07

KLS-25-083

114.75

156.00

41.25

7.91

1.13

Including

116.00

117.00

1.00

11.10

117.50

122.00

4.50

12.34

123.00

125.00

2.00

11.20

129.00

131.00

2.00

13.25

142.00

143.00

1.00

15.40

KLS-25-084

71.00

115.40

44.40

8.57

1.12

Including

71.00

72.00

1.00

10.40

73.00

78.00

5.00

15.64

79.00

83.00

4.00

14.75

89.00

90.00

1.00

10.70

94.00

95.00

1.00

11.80

107.00

108.00

1.00

11.30

KLS-25-085

114.28

161.00

46.72

9.39

1.22

Including

115.00

118.00

3.00

13.77

120.00

129.00

9.00

15.26

135.00

136.00

1.00

10.30

138.00

140.00

2.00

11.15

141.00

142.00

1.00

14.80

150.00

151.00

1.00

13.90

KLS-25-086

167.50

193.00

25.50

7.82

1.44

Including

170.00

171.00

1.00

11.80

173.00

175.00

2.00

13.65

178.00

179.00

1.00

11.30

197.00

199.00

2.00

5.39

0.85

KLS-25-087

116.00

135.10

19.10

8.12

0.97

Including

116.00

118.00

2.00

13.95

119.00

121.00

2.00

12.30

122.00

123.00

1.00

12.50

125.00

127.00

2.00

13.00

KLS-25-088

148.50

165.00

16.50

10.68

1.70

Including

148.50

149.00

0.50

11.10

150.00

154.00

4.00

12.25

155.00

160.00

5.00

13.48

164.00

165.00

1.00

11.40

168.00

170.00

2.00

5.00

0.70

KLS-25-089

172.30

197.00

24.70

10.82

1.88

Including

172.30

173.00

0.70

13.60

175.00

189.00

14.00

13.68

195.00

196.00

1.00

11.30

KLS-25-090

191.25

213.00

21.75

9.66

1.51

Including

191.25

192.00

0.75

12.40

193.00

199.00

6.00

13.75

201.00

206.00

5.00

13.58

KLS-25-091

188.00

209.30

21.30

9.80

1.86

Including

188.00

190.00

2.00

12.35

193.00

194.00

1.00

12.90

196.00

198.00

2.00

12.30

199.00

203.00

4.00

15.30

207.00

208.00

1.00

12.70

KLS-25-092

131.20

154.00

22.80

9.11

1.55

Including

131.20

132.00

0.80

13.50

133.00

135.00

2.00

11.70

136.00

137.00

1.00

15.80

139.00

143.00

4.00

12.58

165.00

166.00

1.00

3.91

0.09

KLS-25-093

84.00

115.00

31.00

6.94

0.93

Including

84.00

85.00

1.00

10.10

87.00

88.00

1.00

12.00

90.00

94.00

4.00

12.10

122.00

123.00

1.00

3.20

0.15

KLS-25-094

147.50

187.50

40.00

9.25

1.56

Including

147.50

148.00

0.50

11.95

151.00

153.00

2.00

11.75

154.00

156.00

2.00

10.30

157.00

161.00

4.00

12.85

162.00

166.00

4.00

14.10

169.00

171.00

2.00

13.45

177.00

178.00

1.00

11.30

180.00

181.00

1.00

11.30

KLS-25-095

174.90

237.00

62.10

9.43

1.87

Including

174.90

184.00

9.10

14.18

194.00

199.00

5.00

13.96

200.00

201.00

1.00

10.10

204.00

207.00

3.00

11.83

208.00

210.00

2.00

11.40

211.00

215.00

4.00

13.25

222.00

223.00

1.00

11.20

228.00

229.00

1.00

11.80

KLS-25-096

197.60

245.40

47.80

8.06

1.45

Including

198.50

199.00

0.50

11.00

202.00

205.00

3.00

11.70

207.00

217.00

10.00

13.70

KLS-25-097

100.00

156.00

56.00

9.49

1.56

Including

100.00

104.00

4.00

11.38

105.00

109.00

4.00

10.38

111.00

121.00

10.00

12.93

127.00

130.00

3.00

10.80

134.00

141.00

7.00

13.91

145.00

146.00

1.00

11.90

KLS-25-098

191.20

239.00

47.80

8.01

1.28

Including

192.00

199.00

7.00

14.03

200.00

201.00

1.00

14.90

202.00

208.00

6.00

14.77

235.00

236.00

1.00

11.70

237.00

238.00

1.00

11.40

KLS-25-099

217.05

243.00

25.95

8.39

1.20

Including

218.00

225.00

7.00

13.60

236.00

239.00

3.00

12.33

KLS-25-100

117.00

162.00

45.00

7.39

1.18

Including

117.00

119.00

2.00

11.10

120.00

122.00

2.00

14.40

136.00

141.00

5.00

13.04

146.00

147.00

1.00

10.80

160.00

161.00

1.00

10.20

KLS-25-101

250.00

251.00

1.00

3.27

0.27

270.00

272.00

2.00

8.34

0.88

276.30

326.00

49.70

10.11

1.66

Including

276.30

277.00

0.70

11.60

281.00

282.00

1.00

13.90

286.00

287.00

1.00

12.10

292.00

293.00

1.00

11.60

294.00

296.00

2.00

13.95

297.00

299.00

2.00

13.50

303.00

305.00

2.00

11.95

306.00

313.00

7.00

15.07

316.00

318.00

2.00

11.65

320.00

325.00

5.00

14.04

KLS-25-102

80.20

131.90

51.70

7.41

0.96

Including

83.00

87.00

4.00

12.90

91.00

93.00

2.00

15.05

102.00

107.00

5.00

11.74

117.00

118.00

1.00

10.10

KLS-25-103

175.00

229.00

54.00

7.41

1.34

Including

176.00

180.00

4.00

15.65

188.00

190.00

2.00

14.00

191.00

193.00

2.00

12.55

194.00

195.00

1.00

16.60

218.00

219.00

1.00

10.80

223.00

225.00

2.00

11.00

[1] Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled “Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada” filed under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration at Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled “Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada” filed under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA
President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company’s website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.
Email: info@abasca.ca
Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs with respect to future events and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the mineral resource estimate for the Loki Deposit, the high grade zones identified in the winter program adding to the mineral resource estimate and the advancement of the Loki Deposit towards the next stages of development. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Abasca undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of Abasca, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Abasca believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and factors, certain of which are beyond Abasca’s control, including the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related the exploration activities to be conducted on KLS, including risks related to government and environmental regulation; actual results of exploration activities; industry conditions, including uranium and graphite price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; the influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available or are pursued; title, permit or license disputes related to KLS; litigation; fluctuations in interest rates; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking information is based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the availability of qualified employees and contractors for the Company’s operations and the availability of equipment. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Abasca disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

