ASG Brings Ivan Lochan on Board as Learning and Development Manager to Oversee Employee Experience

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., August 23, 2023 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, announced that Ivan Lochan has joined the company as Learning and Development Manager. Lochan reports to Jody Boatwright, VP & GM Managed Services, Media Production, ASG.

“Ivan is at the forefront of learning and development at ASG. His leadership and our investments in learning tools and technology are helping ASG’s workforce stay sharp and well informed,” said Boatwright. “Our team has grown exponentially in the past several years. Ivan’s experience achieving business success at large companies by empowering talent with knowledge and information is exactly what we need to strengthen our teamwork and maximize communication. ASG already has a very enthusiastic, positive culture, but adding Ivan’s skills will enhance that significantly.”

ASG is known across the industry for its expertise and ability to provide the people, services, and technology necessary to innovate and navigate change. Providing exceptional guidance to the industry at large starts with creating an optimal environment for ASG employees. Lochan’s expertise is a vital component as ASG strives to provide and foster a culture of continuous learning and creativity. Learning and dialogue circles, internal workshops, employee surveys, team building, and more are on the horizon to nurture inclusion and brilliance.

Lochan brings over a decade of experience in human resources, talent management, and learning and development to his role within the Managed Services group at ASG. As Training and Development Manager, Lochan will oversee employee experience, management and employee training, team effectiveness, and employee engagement initiatives. He has begun to implement programs and strategies to make all employees feel seen, heard, and valued through new connections and learning opportunities. Lochan will roll out a learning management system, leadership development workshops, and new ways for ASG experts to share their expertise.

“My background has prepared me well for my position at ASG,” said Lochan. “While not in the media and entertainment sector, I’ve worked with healthcare, retail, and nonprofits to align their people, processes and policies to drive business success. That’s what I’ll bring to ASG as we support our team members with the right tools, training, and growth opportunities.” Most recently, Lochan served as Training & Development Manager and DEI Chief of Staff for telehealth provider Array Behavioral Care.

ASG’s Managed Services team provides customized, full-time and flexible staffing solutions for creative, media production, business operations, IT and engineering roles.

Lochan can be reached at [email protected].

About ASG:

Advanced Systems Group, LLC enables creativity through better technology and operations for media creatives and content owners. From acquisition to post-production to delivery, whether on-premises or in the cloud, ASG’s goal is to ensure customer success through tailored solutions that create optimal outcomes. One of the largest Media and Entertainment Technology and Operations suppliers in North America, ASG provides engineering services, physical and cloud integration, training, and support. ASG’s unique Virtual Production Control Room allows clients to operate their live event control room in the cloud. ASG’s Managed Services delivers customized operations and managed services for all phases of media production, including creative and engineering. Founded in 1997, and providing nationwide services, ASG has teams based in Northern California, Los Angeles, the New York Tri-State Area, the Southeastern US, and the Rocky Mountain Region. Find your solution at www.asgllc.com.