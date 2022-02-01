eternalHealth Founder Pooja Ika Named to Forbes’ Under 30 Local List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Local30Under30–Pooja Ika, a rising star in the healthcare industry, has been named to the prestigious and illustrious Forbes Under 30 Local List, a recognition reserved for exceptional individuals under the age of 30 who have demonstrated remarkable innovation and impact in their fields.









A distinguished alumna of Babson College, Ika is the youngest person to launch a new Medicare Advantage Health Plan in the United States, in addition to starting the first Medicare Advantage Company in Massachusetts since 2013. In 2019, she founded eternalHealth, driven by the mission to revolutionize the insurance landscape, ensuring that high-quality and affordable healthcare is accessible to Massachusetts residents and beyond.

“At eternalHealth, we work tirelessly to bring our members the benefits they need to live their best lives, while also focusing on remove common barriers older adults face when trying to access care. We know that good health goes beyond the doctor’s office, and we provide our members with the benefits they want and need to be healthy and happy.” says Ms. Ika. Her mission is to create a member-centric organization, with easy access to friendly customer service representatives and educational opportunities that allow beneficiaries to feel empowered to take their health into their own hands and embrace preventative care.

Under Ika’s leadership, eternalHealth has received superstar support from the likes of former Pepsi and Apple CEO John Sculley, who acts as Chairman of eternalHealth’s Board of Directors, as well as Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and beloved Boston sports icon, David Ortiz, serving as eternalHealth’s spokesperson. She has also worked hard to raise over $30 million in private funding and has built eternalHealth to a valuation of $200 million.

About eternalHealth: Situated in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, eternalHealth is a women-run, built, and owned Medicare Advantage company whose mission is to bring accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to communities in Massachusetts and beyond. Their commitment to preventive and chronic care management aligns directly with their mission to offer benefits that remove barriers that older adults may face and allows their members to live the lives they deserve. eternalHealth currently offers four robust plans to residents of Worcester, Middlesex, and Suffolk counties, with expansion into Bristol, Plymouth, and Norfolk counties, as well as Maricopa county, Arizona for 2024. For more information about eternalHealth’s plans and services, please visit www.eternalHealth.com.

