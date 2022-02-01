Nations Lending Expands in Orlando, FL with a New Branch and Brings on Jennifer Smith as the Branch Manager

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Orlando, Florida. The company has hired Jennifer Smith as the Branch Manager, who will be servicing the Orlando area as well as the broader Florida region.









With a diverse background in real estate and mortgage, Smith has gained in-depth knowledge of the customer buying experience from beginning to end. Throughout her 14-year career, she has consistently performed at the highest level, receiving Top Performers status and now is expanding Nations Lending’s footprint in the Florida area.

“I am looking forward to growing my business with Nations Lending and leveraging their resources and platform,” says Jennifer. “My goal is to become a leading provider in my industry, and with the support of Nations, I am confident I can achieve that level of success.”

“Jennifer and her team are a great cultural fit and we are excited to have her as we continue to focus on building in the southeast,” says EVP of National Production Corey Caster.

Established in 2003, Nations Lending has emerged as one of the fastest-growing national mortgage lenders, serving borrowers with a wide range of comprehensive services. With a commitment to excellence and personalized solutions, Nations Lending continues to expand its presence across the country.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs 1,000+ at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120+ branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Contacts

https://nationslending.com/

[email protected]

877-816-1220