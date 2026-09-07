Ascentivelab Group Expands Family Office Origination as Direct Deals Outpace Lean Teams

Ascentivelab Group, a New York-based private capital markets firm, announced an expansion of its family office coverage, positioning mandate-driven origination as a specialist function that lean investment teams increasingly source externally rather than staff in-house.

The family office sector has grown faster than the teams inside it. Deloitte Private estimates there are 8,030 single family offices worldwide today, up from roughly 6,130 in 2019, with assets under management of approximately $3.1 trillion.

Their ambitions have moved with that growth. J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s 2026 Global Family Office Report places direct investments among the top three priorities for 72 percent of the offices surveyed. Direct ownership requires sourcing, screening, diligence and execution across every sector a family is willing to consider.

Few offices are staffed for it. The same research identifies overly lean staffing as one of the principal sources of risk inside family offices, and reports that 80 percent already outsource part of their portfolio function, with more than a third outsourcing over half. Portfolio management moved outside the office years ago. Origination has not, and the volume arriving at a lean team makes that difficult to sustain.

Ascentivelab Group is structured to fill that role. The firm holds each investor mandate in granular form, including check size, capital structure, sector, stage, control preference, hold period and geography, and maintains coverage across digital infrastructure and data centers, energy and project finance, technology, healthcare, industrials, business and financial services, defense and military technology, and biotechnology, medical technology and life sciences. It also works on specialized privately held assets, including real estate positions, private collections and art holdings.

An office receives an opportunity because it corresponds to criteria that office has stated. The screening, preparation and initial review sit with Ascentivelab Group, and the investment decision stays entirely with the family.

The relationships built through that work also carry the firm’s advisory mandates, which are concentrated in commercialization-stage companies that have paying customers and contracted revenue but sit below the check size most institutional funds can efficiently deploy. Founders and business owners engaged by Ascentivelab Group reach the specific offices, funds and credit providers whose criteria they already meet, across common and preferred equity, convertible instruments, venture and growth debt, senior and subordinated facilities, mezzanine capital, royalty and revenue based structures, recapitalizations and sell-side processes.

“A family office of eight people cannot run live coverage of six sectors on three continents, and no one expects them to,” said Deepesh Shivnani, Managing Partner at Ascentivelab Group. “Almost every other specialist function in the building has already been outsourced. Origination is the one that was left, and it is the one that determines what they get to choose from.”

According to company records, Ascentivelab Group carries between $100 million and $400 million in active sell-side and capital raising mandates at any given time, alongside origination mandates from family offices and adjacent investor groups in the hundreds of millions. The firm has advised on transactions representing more than $1 billion in aggregate transaction volume. Active mandates represent capital markets engagements currently being worked on by the firm. They do not represent completed transactions, capital raised, committed investment capital or guaranteed financing outcomes.

About Ascentivelab Group

Ascentivelab Group is a New York-based private capital markets firm founded in 2022, providing mandate-driven origination for family offices and institutional allocators, together with capital raising and sell-side advisory for founders and business owners.

Media Contact :

Contact Name : Deepesh Shivnani ,Managing Partner

Company Name : Ascentivelab Group

Email: deepesh@ascentivelab.com

Website URL : ascentivelab.com

SOURCE: Ascentivelab Group

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