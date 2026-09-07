Wayne Allyn Root Announces Third Career in Health and Fitness as His Television Run Passes 40 Years

The Bronx butcher’s son who became “America’s Oddsmaker” and then a national conservative host marks his 65th birthday with four new programs, a record 17th interview with President Trump, and a new mission: healthy aging for older Americans.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of The WAYNE-Stream Media, nationally syndicated host, and bestselling author of 19 books, today announced the next chapter in a career built on reinvention: a third act devoted to promoting fitness and healthy aging for older Americans.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of The WAYNE-Stream Media.

The announcement arrives as Root marks his 65th birthday alongside a television career now spanning more than 40 years, from 1985 to 2026. He may be the only person in TV history to land four new shows in his sixties.

The Bronx Butcher’s Son Beats the Odds

A self-described “S.O.B. – son of a butcher” from the Bronx, Root first made his name in sports handicapping. As a teenager he earned local attention as “the new Jimmy the Greek,” and by age 26 he was Jimmy the Greek’s national television partner on FNN Sports, before launching his own sports gaming business. Millions of sports fans sought his advice, earning him nicknames including “The King of Vegas Sports Gambling” and “America’s Oddsmaker.” His success was recognized with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars, alongside entertainment legends including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Wayne Newton and Liberace.

From the Campaign Trail to the Airwaves

Rather than remain in one industry, Root pursued a second lifelong interest: politics. In 2008 he became the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential nominee, a milestone that opened the door to a career in the national media. Today he hosts multiple national television shows on Real America’s Voice TV, a nationally-syndicated radio show (TALKERS just named Root to the HEAVY HUNDRED list of the most influential radio hosts in America for the 7th year in a row), produces a nationally syndicated podcast, has created three hit reality TV shows, and writes a nationally-syndicated newspaper column. Root’s 20th book comes out in September – “The Trump Rules of Success” – in Indonesia and UAE (with many more countries in negotiation).

His current lineup includes America’s Top Ten Countdown with Wayne Allyn Root and America Speaks with Wayne Allyn Root on Real America’s Voice TV, along with WAR Zone Live, his daily podcast and nationally syndicated radio show.

Outwork Everyone, Listen to Everyone

Persistence remains the defining principle behind Root’s career. He credits relentless effort rather than natural talent, arguing that success belongs to those willing to outwork the competition and refuse to accept defeat. He says he has ignored conventional wisdom throughout, pursuing goals others considered impossible.

A second philosophy shapes his work: staying connected to everyday Americans. Rather than relying on political insiders or corporate executives, Root says he seeks out small-business owners, tradespeople, first responders and working-class families. He reads thousands of emails from viewers and listeners, believing many of his best ideas come directly from his audience.

A Wall Full of Honors

Root has been inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame, knighted by an historic royal order, named to the International Men’s Best Dressed List, and received endorsements from President Donald Trump for two of his books. He has spoken at numerous Trump campaign rallies, visited the Oval Office in 2025, and recently conducted his record-setting 17th interview with the President.

Despite the professional milestones, Root emphasizes that family remains his greatest priority, crediting his wife Cindy, his four children, close friendships and his dog Bubba with keeping him grounded through decades in the public eye.

A Third Act, By Design

Root’s ambitions continue to grow. His primary goal is to become America’s leading conservative television and radio personality. Alongside it, he now plans to build a third career promoting healthy aging and fitness for older Americans. He maintains a disciplined routine of daily prayer, meditation, twice-a-day workouts in his home gym, morning walks with his dog Bubba, 100 vitamins a day, and a high-protein ketogenic diet. He credits healthy living for keeping him at the top of his game.

Root set his goal on becoming the new Jimmy the Greek, and became his TV partner. He set his goal on becoming the new Bill O’Reilly, and became his TV partner on Newsmax TV. He now sees his future as the new Jack LaLanne, preaching health and fitness to seniors. Who would bet against him?

About Wayne Allyn Root and The WAYNE-Stream Media

Wayne Allyn Root is a nationally syndicated television and radio host, podcaster, columnist, and bestselling author of 19 books published in multiple languages. He is CEO of The WAYNE-Stream Media, a brand built on outspoken commentary, entrepreneurial drive, and direct engagement with audiences across TV, radio, podcasting and digital media.

Media Contact

Wayne Allyn Root

The WAYNE-Stream Media

Wayne@WayneRoot.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/wayneallynroot/

SOURCE: Wayne Allyn Root

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