Americas Cardroom’s OSS XL Starts Strong as $600K High Roller Builds $670,800 Pool
BADGERING collects $130,209.51 on opening day as the 336-event, $50M+ series begins its run through Sept. 29.
SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Americas Cardroom launched Online Super Series XL (OSS XL) on Sunday, Sept. 6, and one of the day’s biggest tournaments immediately moved past its guarantee. OSS XL #13, a $630 buy-in High Roller with $600,000 guaranteed, drew 1,118 entries and finished with a $670,800 prize pool. BADGERING took first place for $130,209.51.
The $2,650 OSS XL #16 also cleared its posted guarantee. Its 203 entries created a $507,500 prize pool against a $500,000 guarantee. A final-table deal was made, with NewYorkMidgets listed first for $95,311.68, KevinParCoeur second for $93,874.52 and Olivander1 third for $87,459.25.
Opening Sunday also produced large fields at lower buy-ins. The $109 Moneymaker attracted 3,373 entries and awarded $62,933.20 to WilliamRed from its $400,000 prize pool. The $16.50 Sunday Splash drew 4,752 entries, with lukewarmwater earning $10,952.96 for the win.
The opening slate included bounty and Omaha formats as well. COTTAGECORE won the $100,000 GTD 6-Max Mystery Bounty, taking $11,769.70 in regular prize money plus $20,500 in bounties. In the $50,000 GTD PLO 6-Max PKO, peyton_manning earned $5,391.50 in regular prize money and $11,287.50 in bounties.
OSS XL continues through Sept. 29 with 336 events and more than $50 million guaranteed. Still ahead are three Main Events with $5 million combined guaranteed, four major multi-flights totaling $2.225 million GTD, 10 Nosebleed Stakes tournaments from Sept. 21-28 and more than $60,000 in added cash and tournament tickets through the leaderboard competition.
Players also have lower-cost routes into the series. $6.60 satellites feed the $66 Main Event, The Beast is awarding $1,050 and $2,650 OSS XL tickets during September, and a 50% Reload Bonus up to $500 remains available through Sept. 10 with code HUGE on qualifying reloads of at least $25.
The series is running in tandem with Americas Cardroom’s $2.5 million guaranteed 25th Anniversary Tournament. The $250 cumulative-stack event now features 41 Day 1 flights, with Day 2 on Sept. 28 and the final table on Sept. 29.
Players can check the full OSS XL schedule for upcoming events, formats and buy-ins.
About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.
Jason Clark
Chief Marketing Officer
support@acrpoker.eu
SOURCE: Americas Cardroom
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire