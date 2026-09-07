Americas Cardroom’s OSS XL Starts Strong as $600K High Roller Builds $670,800 Pool

BADGERING collects $130,209.51 on opening day as the 336-event, $50M+ series begins its run through Sept. 29.

Americas Cardroom launched Online Super Series XL (OSS XL) on Sunday, Sept. 6, and one of the day’s biggest tournaments immediately moved past its guarantee. OSS XL #13, a $630 buy-in High Roller with $600,000 guaranteed, drew 1,118 entries and finished with a $670,800 prize pool. BADGERING took first place for $130,209.51.

The $2,650 OSS XL #16 also cleared its posted guarantee. Its 203 entries created a $507,500 prize pool against a $500,000 guarantee. A final-table deal was made, with NewYorkMidgets listed first for $95,311.68, KevinParCoeur second for $93,874.52 and Olivander1 third for $87,459.25.

Opening Sunday also produced large fields at lower buy-ins. The $109 Moneymaker attracted 3,373 entries and awarded $62,933.20 to WilliamRed from its $400,000 prize pool. The $16.50 Sunday Splash drew 4,752 entries, with lukewarmwater earning $10,952.96 for the win.

The opening slate included bounty and Omaha formats as well. COTTAGECORE won the $100,000 GTD 6-Max Mystery Bounty, taking $11,769.70 in regular prize money plus $20,500 in bounties. In the $50,000 GTD PLO 6-Max PKO, peyton_manning earned $5,391.50 in regular prize money and $11,287.50 in bounties.

OSS XL continues through Sept. 29 with 336 events and more than $50 million guaranteed. Still ahead are three Main Events with $5 million combined guaranteed, four major multi-flights totaling $2.225 million GTD, 10 Nosebleed Stakes tournaments from Sept. 21-28 and more than $60,000 in added cash and tournament tickets through the leaderboard competition.

Players also have lower-cost routes into the series. $6.60 satellites feed the $66 Main Event, The Beast is awarding $1,050 and $2,650 OSS XL tickets during September, and a 50% Reload Bonus up to $500 remains available through Sept. 10 with code HUGE on qualifying reloads of at least $25.

The series is running in tandem with Americas Cardroom’s $2.5 million guaranteed 25th Anniversary Tournament. The $250 cumulative-stack event now features 41 Day 1 flights, with Day 2 on Sept. 28 and the final table on Sept. 29.

Players can check the full OSS XL schedule for upcoming events, formats and buy-ins.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire