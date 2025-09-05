Ascent Classical Academy of Columbia Secures Permanent School Location

First tuition-free classical school in the Midlands set to open at 1001 Pinnacle Point Drive

Ascent Classical Academy of Columbia announced today that it has secured a permanent location at 1001 Pinnacle Point Drive in Columbia, South Carolina, in partnership with Building Hope, a national nonprofit supporting public charter schools. The site will undergo remodeling to transform the three-story, 55,000+ square foot into a vibrant campus for students and families.

1001 Pinnacle Point Dr, Columbia, SC

The future home of Ascent Classical Academy of Columbia

The school will open for the 2026-2027 school year with grades K-8, adding one grade level each year until it serves grades K-12.

As the first tuition-free classical charter school in the Columbia area, Ascent Classical Academy (ACA) offers families a rigorous liberal arts education distinct from broader “traditional” or “classical-inspired” models. With high academic standards, an orderly learning environment, and freedom from classroom technology and modern political trends, ACA provides families across the Midlands with a genuine American classical education that is both challenging and timeless.

“Ascent Classical Academy of Columbia will be a place where all Columbia families, including those military families stationed at Fort Jackson, can find stability and a high-quality education for their children,” said Major General Mark Dillon, USAF (Retired), board member of Ascent Classical Academies South Carolina.

Derec Shuler, executive director and founder of Ascent Classical Academies added, “We sought out this opportunity to directly support those families by offering a school that cultivates character, citizenship, and a love of learning.”

For the past year, Ascent Classical leaders have been working toward this opportunity to secure a safe, long-term campus capable of supporting the school’s vision and providing a high-quality educational experience for students and staff.

Located at the Farrow Road and I-77 interchange, the new site offers excellent accessibility and high visibility in the Pinnacle Point Business Park. Nearby institutions include Providence Hospital Northeast, Midlands Technical College, and the Carolina Research Park.

Interested parents are encouraged to visit https://columbia.ascentclassicalsc.org to learn more and join the school’s interest list. Applications for the 2026-2027 school year will open in October.

