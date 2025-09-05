OPULIS as Legacy: Why Business History Belongs on Your Coffee Table

When we think of artifacts preserved in museums, most of us picture ancient manuscripts, fine art, or political documents. Rarely do we think of the stories of women in technology. Yet these stories are every bit as foundational to understanding our world today. That is why OPULIS: Women Powering Microsoft’s Trillion-Dollar Shift is such a landmark publication.

Officially archived in the Microsoft Archives and endorsed by the Microsoft Alumni Network, OPULIS is more than a coffee table book. It is a cultural artifact that preserves the leadership narratives behind one of the most significant business transformations of the last fifty years.

Microsoft’s trillion-dollar rise was not only about products or strategy. It was also about people. OPULIS chronicles the lives and contributions of 50 pioneering women whose decisions, innovations, and advocacy helped guide Microsoft through the cloud and AI revolutions. Their names may not always appear in headlines, but their fingerprints are everywhere across the technology landscape.

By pairing exclusive archival photographs with personal narratives, OPULIS turns the invisible into the visible. It captures moments that would otherwise disappear into the margins of corporate history. For example, it reveals how women leaders influenced key product rollouts, mentored rising talent, and championed access within an industry that continues to struggle with equity.

The decision to archive OPULIS at Microsoft’s headquarters was more than symbolic. It confirmed that this work is part of the official record of the company’s history. Just as historians study industrial revolutions of the past through factory ledgers, speeches, and correspondence, future scholars will study the digital revolution through projects like OPULIS.

Rashaana Shah, an Oscar-qualified producer and venture capitalist, described the book this way: “OPULIS celebrates the leaders who opened doors and democratized access in an industry that shaped every aspect of human life. It will echo across generations for its unique perspectives that shape our understanding of the past.”

That echo is critical because business history often overlooks the role of women and underrepresented groups. Too often, the spotlight shines on a few charismatic CEOs while the teams that executed the work fade into obscurity. OPULIS corrects that imbalance by spotlighting the women who built resilient systems, launched billion-dollar products, and guided Microsoft into new markets.

For collectors, OPULIS is more than inspirational reading. It is an artifact of both corporate and cultural history. It belongs in libraries, universities, executive offices, and homes where people want to understand not only how Microsoft grew but also how inclusive leadership drives transformation. In that sense, OPULIS is as much about the future as it is about the past.

That forward-looking angle is reflected in its Books to Scholarships model. For every 10 copies purchased, one scholarship funds AI workforce training for underrepresented talent. The goal is to ignite 1,000 new AI careers by 2030. In this way, OPULIS not only documents history but also creates it.

Catherine Gray, venture capitalist and founder of She Angel Investors, called the book “a rare invitation to see how real impact happens behind the scenes through mentorship, resilience, and the willingness to open doors for others.” Her words highlight the dual role of OPULIS as both a record of past leadership and a catalyst for future opportunity.

For executives, the book offers practical frameworks for purpose-driven leadership. For students, it provides role models who expanded what was possible. For collectors, it delivers a unique artifact that blends art, narrative, and impact.

As Billy Anders, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, put it: “OPULIS is a powerful tribute to the women whose visionary leadership helped shape Microsoft’s trillion-dollar transformation. It is more than a book, it is a movement to democratize opportunity, inspire inclusive innovation, and ignite the next generation of AI leaders.”

That is what makes OPULIS singular. It is at once an archive, a blueprint, and a cultural object that holds meaning beyond its pages.

For those who care about technology, leadership, or equity, OPULIS is not simply something to read. It is something to preserve, display, and pass on. Like the best artifacts of history, it tells us not only where we have been but also where we might go next.

OPULIS: Women Powering Microsoft's Trillion-Dollar Shift is a collector's-quality coffee table book chronicling the untold stories of 50 pioneering women who shaped Microsoft's rise into a trillion-dollar company. Through its innovative Books to Scholarships model, every 10 copies purchased fund one full AI scholarship for underrepresented talent, with a goal of igniting 1,000 AI careers by 2030.

Chaitra Vedullapalli is a recognized tech innovator, community leader, and executive producer of OPULIS. She is the co-founder of Women in Cloud and has spearheaded global initiatives to democratize access in cloud and AI. Her work has empowered thousands of leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide through purpose-driven leadership, education, and community building.

