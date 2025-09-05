Aston Bay Grants Options

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (“Aston Bay” or the “Company”) advises that it granted stock options exercisable to acquire 2,137,500 common shares in the Company to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.065 per share with a five-year term and will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut.

