Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size worth $47.88 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market size is projected to be valued at USD 7.09 billion in 2025 and reach USD 47.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.5% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The manufacturing market for artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding quickly because of growing needs for improved efficiency and cost savings as well as advanced smart manufacturing capabilities.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is experiencing significant growth. The manufacturing sector keeps advancing through ongoing technological innovations. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) entered the market recently and it has started influencing sectors like finance and healthcare among others. The manufacturing ecosystem experiences substantial changes due to this new development. Numerous manufacturing businesses are experimenting with Generative AI in their production areas and some companies have started using generative AI for pilot projects. As the technology advances, production shop floors will discover substantial applications. The manufacturing industry currently utilizes Generative AI primarily for design & innovation alongside quality control and predictive maintenance with optimization as additional use cases. The manufacturing industry will undergo a complete transformation through these use cases. The manufacturing ecosystem’s push for digital completion of manufacturing activities drives artificial intelligence growth. Eaton, Bosch, ABB and Siemens have already deployed artificial intelligence within their production facilities across different levels in this manufacturing ecosystem.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market growth of 46.5% comprises a vast array of Component, Technology, Application, End Use, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Manufacturers require solutions that boost operational efficiency and implement predictive maintenance:

Manufacturers work under extreme pressure to achieve optimal asset utilization while reducing both unplanned downtime and operational costs. Real-time sensor data combined with machine-learning algorithms enable AI-powered predictive maintenance systems to predict equipment failures ahead of time. These systems schedule maintenance based on actual need through pattern analysis of vibration, temperature, and pressure data instead of following a fixed calendar schedule. Implementing condition-based maintenance strategies achieves maintenance cost savings that range between 10% and 40%, decreases downtime by as much as 50%, and extends the lifespan of equipment while delivering quick returns on investment. In the pursuit of more efficient operations and continuous production cycles organizations find AI-generated actionable insights essential for staying competitive.

Automated Visual Inspection alongside Process Control ensures product quality throughout manufacturing:

Industries like automotive and electronics require outputs that remain consistently high in quality. Traditional inspection methods like manual visual checks or rule-based systems lack the necessary speed and consistency for effective operation during high-speed production runs or when defects are not obvious. Deep learning-enabled computer vision platforms can analyse parts at rates of thousands per minute to discover microscopic flaws and alignment errors with precision rates above 99%. AI systems function in conjunction with process control mechanisms to modify machine settings in real time thus completely eliminating defect generation. The combination of decreased scrap rates by 20–30%, reduced re-work expenses, and enhanced product reliability leads to better brand reputation and customer satisfaction.

Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 Ecosystem Integration:

The movement toward intelligent and connected manufacturing systems in the industry 4.0 framework drives significant adoption of AI technology. Worldwide government and industry consortia focus their investments on digital infrastructure like 5G networks and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms along with edge computing to guarantee uninterrupted data transfer throughout the value chain. The cognitive layer of this ecosystem is AI which transforms massive operational data streams into strategic insights. AI enhances supply-chain efficiency beyond the factory floor through dynamic adjustments of production schedules based on demand predictions while managing inventory quantities and improving logistics pathways. In today’s uncertain markets and intricate global supply networks end-to-end transparency and agility remain essential. The combination of financial aids through grants and tax benefits along with standardization methods designed for Industry 4.0 adoption makes AI integration technically possible and cost-effective for manufacturers of every scale.

Geographical Insights:

North America commanded the AI in manufacturing market in 2024 by holding 33.2% of the market share because top hardware producers and the U.S. National Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing drove this dominance. The initiative is designed to improve supply chain strength while boosting security measures and implementing AI integration through established standards and research alongside data protection measures.

The European market will experience strong development thanks to research and development investments from Germany along with France and the UK. The expansion of AI technology depends on governmental backing alongside the implementation of ethical standards and data privacy measures.

Between 2025 and 2030 Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth rates with China, Japan, and India leading this advancement. These nations implement Industry 4.0 technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and cyber-physical systems to develop smart adaptive manufacturing systems that foster innovation.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the manufacturing market for artificial intelligence is divided into Hardware, Software, and Services. In 2024 the hardware segment led the manufacturing market for artificial intelligence with 41.6% of total global revenue. The development of specialized AI chips and processors has played a crucial role in expanding the AI manufacturing sector.

of total global revenue. The development of specialized AI chips and processors has played a crucial role in expanding the AI manufacturing sector. Based on Technology, the manufacturing market for artificial intelligence is divided into Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and Natural Language Processing. Machine learning has taken a dominant position in the market because of its demonstrated effectiveness in optimizing operational workflows and reducing downtime.

Based on Application, the manufacturing market for artificial intelligence is divided into Material Movement, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control & Reclamation, and Others. The production planning segment captured the largest revenue share of the market in 2024 through extensive implementation of AI-powered systems.

Based on End Use, the market is divided into Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy & Power, Medical devices, Automobile, Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing, and Others. Advanced technologies adoption will lead to substantial expansion in the medical device industry in 2024.

The Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

AIBrain Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Aquant Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc

General Electric Company

General Vision Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Sight Machine

Spark Cognition Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In November 2024 , AWS joined forces with Booz Allen Hamilton and Crayon to introduce the Generative AI Partner Innovation. The Generative AI Innovation Centre’s reach will expand through this collaboration while customers gain access to industry-specific expertise and proven methodologies which enable them to build and deploy scalable generative AI solutions across the globe.

, AWS joined forces with and Crayon to introduce the Generative AI Partner Innovation. The Generative AI Innovation Centre’s reach will expand through this collaboration while customers gain access to industry-specific expertise and proven methodologies which enable them to build and deploy scalable generative AI solutions across the globe. In October 2024 , Adobe Firefly generative AI now supports video features to offer creative professionals new content creation tools in Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. The limited public beta updates now allow users to create video content from text descriptions and produce higher quality images and designs more quickly.

, Adobe Firefly generative AI now supports video features to offer creative professionals new content creation tools in Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. The limited public beta updates now allow users to create video content from text descriptions and produce higher quality images and designs more quickly. In September 2024 , IBM teamed up with Oracle Corporation to improve Oracle clients’ generative AI capabilities through IBM’s technical proficiency with OCI Generative AI, Watsonx and external models. IBM assists clients to achieve their maximum return on investment while minimizing their computing expenses through this partnership.

, IBM teamed up with Oracle Corporation to improve Oracle clients’ generative AI capabilities through IBM’s technical proficiency with OCI Generative AI, Watsonx and external models. IBM assists clients to achieve their maximum return on investment while minimizing their computing expenses through this partnership. In August 2023 , NVIDIA Corporation introduced NVIDIA OVX Servers with the new NVIDIA L40S GPU which serves as a powerful data centre processor that accelerates complex compute-intensive applications including AI training and inference alongside 3D design and visualization as well as video processing and industrial digitalization through the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.

, NVIDIA Corporation introduced NVIDIA OVX Servers with the new NVIDIA L40S GPU which serves as a powerful data centre processor that accelerates complex compute-intensive applications including AI training and inference alongside 3D design and visualization as well as video processing and industrial digitalization through the NVIDIA Omniverse platform. In January 2023 , Intel Corporation introduced its 4th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors along with the Max Series CPUs and GPUs. Intel’s latest data centre processors serve as their most sustainable solution delivering essential features to optimize power usage and performance while making full use of CPU resources to meet customers’ sustainability objectives.

, Intel Corporation introduced its 4th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors along with the Max Series CPUs and GPUs. Intel’s latest data centre processors serve as their most sustainable solution delivering essential features to optimize power usage and performance while making full use of CPU resources to meet customers’ sustainability objectives. In November 2022 , IBM launched new software to help enterprises dismantle data and analytics silos for rapid data-driven decision-making which enables businesses to handle unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise presents a comprehensive suite of business intelligence tools for planning and budgeting which delivers reporting forecasts and dashboard capabilities enabling users to monitor data sources throughout their organization.

Conclusion:

The AI in Manufacturing market is undergoing a transformation through artificial intelligence developments which utilize advanced machine learning algorithms and edge-to-cloud computing to meet demands for efficiency, flexibility and quality control. The ongoing lack of skilled workers on production lines drives faster implementation of AI systems that manage predictive maintenance, real-time inspection tasks and optimize processes autonomously. Digital twins enabled by AI together with generative design software enable quick prototyping and product customization while reducing both waste and downtime. For workforce productivity and decision-making enhancement seamless human–AI collaboration is now essential which demands strong safety protocols alongside explainable models and easy-to-use operator interfaces. The combination of IoT connectivity with cloud analytics functions to improve supply chain visibility while supporting flexible production scheduling throughout various production sites. Cybersecurity-enhanced AI platforms maintain data integrity across the entire smart factory ecosystem. Self-learning AI systems stand at the forefront of enabling entirely autonomous manufacturing networks that remain resilient and sustainable according to Industry 4.0 and digital transformation objectives.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— manufacturers, technology providers, system integrators, regulatory bodies, supply chain partners, and end-users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to USD 47.88 billion by 2030, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market represents a significant opportunity for AI startups, industrial automation companies, cloud service providers, data analytics firms, robotics developers, and academic research institutions, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

