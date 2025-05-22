A Night for Good: Goodwill Gala Unites Designers and Industry Leaders for Purpose and Style

The annual event celebrated visionary design and inclusive workforce impact, honoring Brian Fetherstonhaugh and Synoptek while also featuring runway presentations from Collina Strada, LAPOINTE, Romeo Hunte, and Andy Yu.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Tuesday, May 20, Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) hosted its fifth annual Goodwill Gala at Tapestry’s global headquarters in Hudson Yards, uniting leaders across fashion, technology, and philanthropy for a powerful night of purpose and style.

Co-hosted by Felita Harris, Executive Director and Co-Founder of RAISEfashion, and Peter Som, award-winning fashion designer and culinary creator, the evening honored outstanding contributions to inclusive innovation and service.

Brian Fetherstonhaugh received the Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of his decades-long commitment to Goodwill, having served as a dedicated board member since 1990. The award was presented by his former colleague, Shelly Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus of Ogilvy, who had the honor of recognizing his enduring impact.

Synoptek, a leading systems integrator and managed services provider, received the Corporate Leadership Award for its partnership in advancing digital equity and workforce inclusion.

“Being recognized by Goodwill NYNJ is an honor we’re especially proud of,” said Salil Godika, CEO of Synoptek. “It’s always meaningful to be acknowledged for the work we do with our partners, but when that work uplifts those who need it most, it carries even greater significance. At Synoptek, our commitment to excellence, our people, and our communities drives everything we do and we’re proud to stand alongside organizations making a lasting difference.”

The night also showcased an exclusive fashion presentation featuring designers known for their bold creativity and commitment to sustainability, including Collina Strada, LAPOINTE, Romeo Hunte, and Andy Yu. Each designer brought a unique perspective, illustrating how fashion can serve as a catalyst for change.

“I built my brand on the foundation of empowerment and believing in the power of you. I have always said that fashion does not have to be complicated, unattainable, or intimidating, and that making a statement with your clothing is easy. That’s why when Goodwill approached me to do this project, I was more than excited and honored to do it.” stated Sally LaPointe, founder and designer, LAPOINTE.

“Sustainability is the core of my work, so I start my projects at Goodwill,” added designer, Andy Yu. “Giving new life to second-hand pieces lets creativity shine without adding waste.”

Upcycled looks from the evening’s featured designers are now available through an online auction—offering fashion lovers a rare opportunity to own exclusive pieces while supporting Goodwill NYNJ’s job training and placement programs.

The event spotlighted Goodwill NYNJ’s mission to expand access to employment and promote sustainable fashion as a force for good.

“At Goodwill NYNJ, we believe that investing in people and the planet creates lasting change,” said Katy Gaul-Stigge, CEO of Goodwill NYNJ. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we’re building a more inclusive employment movement that empowers New Yorkers of all abilities and backgrounds to thrive and ensure no talent is left behind.”

The incredible support from sponsors, donors, and attendees helped the Goodwill Gala raise $586,000 to advance programs offering job training, placement, and career growth to thousands of individuals across the region.

For more information about Goodwill NYNJ or to get involved, visit: goodwillnynj.org/financial-giving/

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates retail stores across the region, fueled by donations of clothing and household items. These donations support Goodwill NYNJ’s mission to provide workforce development services, job training, and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and individuals facing barriers to work.

For 110 years, Goodwill NYNJ has helped build better lives for thousands of individuals and families across the New York City metropolitan area. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to achieve independence through the power of work.

Learn more at www.goodwillnynj.org and find us on Facebook and Instagram @GoodwillNYNJ.

About Brian Fetherstonhaugh

Brian Fetherstonhaugh is the CEO of The Long View Talent Group and the author of the award-winning career strategy book The Long View. Brian began his career at Procter & Gamble Canada and spent over two decades at Ogilvy, where he held global leadership roles including President of Ogilvy Canada, Chairman of Global Brands, Chief People Officer, and Global CEO of its digital marketing division. A frequent lecturer at McGill, Columbia, Yale, and MIT, Brian brings deep expertise in branding, leadership, and strategy. His connection to Goodwill spans over three decades, with past roles including Chairman of Goodwill Toronto and Executive Committee member of the Goodwill International Board. Currently serving on the Board of Goodwill NYNJ, he has led the organization’s last four strategic plans and continues to support its mission through committee work, leadership training, and site engagement.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems and infrastructures. As a systems integrator and managed technology provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies optimize their IT environments and enable innovation through technology. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders.

About LAPOINTE

Designed by Sally LaPointe and produced in NYC, LAPOINTE is a color-driven luxury fashion brand known for making a statement with bold monochromatic palettes and head-to-toe sets that embrace simple, effective empowerment of individual expression. LaPointe graduated with a BFA in Apparel Design from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2006 and, with fellow RISD graduate Sarah Adelson, moved to New York City and founded the eponymous collection in 2010. LAPOINTE soon became the go-to brand for a broad range of women including Zendaya, Beyonce, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Chastain, to name a few. LAPOINTE is sold via its e-commerce flagship site shopLAPOINTE.com as well as top retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Harrods, among others.

About Collina Strada

Collina Strada isn’t just a fashion label, it’s also a platform for social issues and awareness. Created by Hillary Taymour, her main concern is staying true to her craft, and staying on course to becoming a fully sustainable and radically transparent brand in the near future. Based and manufactured in New York, the brand’s cult status core pieces transcend trends. Taymour’s designs are imbued with a fearlessly fluid attitude, re-inventing classics and unexpected details. Collina Strada embodies humor and youth. The brand DNA is now firmly cemented in the ability to look inward, even when we’re loud and expressive on the outside. Season after season, Collina Strada’s goal remains the same: to encourage self-reflection through clothing. How can you be the best version of yourself today?

About Romeo Hunte

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Romeo Hunte has always been inspired by the women around him and their creative approach to fashion. After turning down two full athletic scholarships in Track and Field, he pursued his passion for design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Hunte launched his namesake brand, Romeo Hunte New York, while working full-time as a personal shopper in luxury retail and in editorial styling. Over the past decade, he has proven to be a hardworking self-starter, excelling in both unique design and business. He has secured lucrative partnerships with renowned companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Christian Louboutin, Speedo and was the first Black designer to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger. Specializing in mixing high-quality fabrics, Hunte skillfully plays with denim and leather, transforming them into ready-to-wear pieces for any occasion. His innovative approach has garnered an impressive cult following of VIPs, including Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Stevie Wonder, proving that there is no limit or box you can put him in.

About Andy Yu

Andy Yu is an Asian American fashion designer celebrated for his sustainable, upcycled creations and his ability to blend art, culture, and community. After studying fashion and graphic design at Virginia Commonwealth University, Yu launched his first womenswear collection at just 22, with pieces selling at major retailers like Barneys and Saks. Over the years, he built a successful fashion business, Contributing to brands such as Magaschoni Cashmere, J.Crew Luxury, and Michael Kors. His designs, often upcycled from vintage materials, have garnered attention from fashion icons, including Martha Stewart, who owns over 20 pieces from his private collection. Yu’s commitment to the community is evident in his work as a mentor up-and-coming designers and support for local initiatives, including the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts and the Community Center of Northern Westchester. Through his work, Yu continues to inspire by merging sustainability with style, fostering connections across cultures.

