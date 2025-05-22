AKOOL Launches Image-to-Video, Transforming Still Images into Lifelike AI Videos in Seconds

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AKOOL , the AI Video Generation Suite redefining creative workflows, today announced the launch of its newest feature: Image-to-Video , a powerful web-based tool that brings photos to life through real-time AI animation. With just one click, users can transform any still image into a vivid, moving video—no editing experience or complex setup required.

Image-to-Video leverages AKOOL’s proprietary real-time generation engine to create photorealistic motion and expressions from static images. Users can select from curated movement presets, customize facial expressions, and instantly render engaging video content—all in the browser.

“This feature is about unlocking expression and narrative from even the simplest input—a single image,” said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu, CEO of AKOOL. “Our mission is to simplify video creation through intelligent automation, and Image-to-Video is the next step in that journey.”

Key features include:

One-click video generation from any image — instantly bring portraits and visuals to life

— instantly bring portraits and visuals to life Preset animation styles for talking heads, subtle gestures, and emotional expressions

for talking heads, subtle gestures, and emotional expressions Free to use , with support for 4K video output for professional-quality results

, with support for for professional-quality results 100% web-based — no downloads, no technical skills required

Image-to-Video is the latest addition to Akool’s comprehensive AI Video Generation Suite, which spans three core product categories: Live, Video, and Image. This launch further strengthens AKOOL’s robust lineup of tools for AI Video Generation.

With its intuitive browser-based interface, Image-to-Video offers an accessible starting point for generating personal messages, tutorials, marketing content, and synthetic training videos—without the need for cameras, actors, or production crews.

AKOOL is a leading AI Video Generation Suite redefining how digital content is created. Founded in 2022, the company has rapidly grown to nearly $40 million in invoiced ARR, establishing itself as a global innovator in generative AI. With a strong presence in Silicon Valley, AKOOL is driving the future of content creation—making powerful, high-quality video tools accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.akool.com .

