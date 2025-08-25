Arrive AI Embraces Cryptocurrency for Everything

CEO Dan O’Toole wants to pay and get paid in Bitcoin

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points™, is preparing to use Bitcoin cryptocurrency to pay its vendors, clients and employees who prefer it over traditional dollars.

“We think cryptocurrency is a better way to pay, and as we continue to expand our footprint globally, we think our associates will be happy to have this option,” said Arrive AI CEO Dan O’Toole, who will be the first staffer to accept his compensation in cryptocurrency.

O’Toole said he is following the cryptocurrency strategy model established by Micro Strategies.

“Longer term, we see the opportunity to go beyond Bitcoin by creating our own token, an Arrive Coin. It would be designed for use across our entire ecosystem: paying employees and contractors, rewarding loyal customers, settling vendor contracts, and even streamlining transactions within our delivery network. Because our business sits at the intersection of logistics and AI, a proprietary digital currency could enhance transparency, speed and efficiency while giving investors and users a stake in the growth of our platform.”

Additional uses for cryptocurrency the company will consider include keeping cash holdings in Bitcoin and instituting a Bitcoin-denominated At the Market (ATM) program to facilitate fundraising.

A 2024 Deloitte survey showed that more than 6,000 U.S. businesses accept bitcoin as a means of payment. An accompanying Deloitte perspective said crypto offers benefits that traditional currency doesn’t, including real-time and accurate revenue-sharing and enhanced transparency to facilitate back-office reconciliation.

Bitwage, an international payroll services provider, says savvy tech workers prefer cryptocurrency because of its real-time payments across international borders, elimination of some transaction fees and the potential for added value from bitcoin marketplace value, among other considerations. Bitwage said crypto particularly appeals to blockchain developers, remote tech workers and Web3 professionals. The organization cited a 2023 Deloitte report that found more than 60 percent of Millennials and Gen Z view crypto as a key part of the future financial system.

“We’re a tech company on the rise, and we need the absolute best minds in the AI space to help us continue to refine our platform and take advantage of AI-driven learnings as we go,” O’Toole said. “Offering compensation in cryptocurrency – and potentially our own Arrive Coin in the future – is another way to attract and retain those people.”

Arrive AI is in the process of tripling its staff to add artificial intelligence scientists, delivering on the company’s commitment to be AI first in its operation and deliverables. Other jobs will include software and product engineering, underscoring Arrive AI’s commitment to continuous refinements of its proprietary technology and patented products. Additional positions will support critical sales and marketing functions as the company prepares for widespread deployment.

A Q2 2025 North American CFO Signals survey, which polled 200 North American finance chiefs working at companies with at least $1 billion in revenues, showed that 99 percent of responding CFOs said they envisioned using cryptocurrency for business functions in the long term. Nearly a quarter of them said their companies will use crypto for either investments or payments within the next two years. Cited benefits included enhanced protection of customer privacy, improved cross-border transaction facilitation, attracting new customers, faster transactions, elimination of chargebacks, lower processing fees and greater payment volumes.

O’Toole said he also plans on using cryptocurrency as an investment opportunity for company cash on hand.

“Embracing the emergence of Bitcoin allows us to have an upside in balance sheet ‘cash’ which could be a great synergy in our economics,” he said.

-30-

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI’s patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com. See the company’s press kit here .

Media contact: Cheryl Reed, media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “considers”, “intends”, “plans”, “prepares”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “wants”, “optimistic”, “in the process of” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results, for example, whether the company’s implementation of its crypto strategy could be successful, whether the company will eventually follow through with its plan to use cryptocurrency in its operation, or whether it could be successful in adding ideal workforce, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI’s Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire