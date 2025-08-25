Metafyed Secures USD 5.5 Million Funding to Scale Tokenized Real-World Assets Marketplace in Asia

Metafyed, a RWA marketplace democratizing access to private credit and real-world asset (RWA) investments, today announced it has successfully secured USD 5.5 million in funding. The round was backed by leading blockchain investors and venture DAOs, including Block Tides, Positive Venture DAO, Omni Chain Ventures, Chain Valley Capital, and Zero2Launch.

The company is also proud to be incubated and supported by Cyberport Hong Kong, Draper, and the Stellar Development Foundation, further solidifying its position at the intersection of compliance, blockchain innovation, and financial inclusion.

Metafyed is building a global marketplace for tokenized private credit and asset-backed investments, initially focusing on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Asia. By leveraging tokenization, smart contracts, and AI-powered compliance scoring, the platform enables investors to access transparent, fractionalized investment opportunities once reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

“Private markets consistently outperform public markets, yet access has been limited to the privileged few. At Metafyed, we are breaking down these barriers by making real-world yield accessible, transparent, and compliant for global investors. This funding allows us to accelerate our growth in Southeast Asia, expand our partnerships with licensed entities, and deepen integration with blockchain ecosystems like Stellar,”

Mimi Vong, Co-Founder and CEO of Metafyed.

With strong adoption of crypto in Asia and rising demand for alternative yield, Metafyed is positioned to unlock new capital flows between investors and underbanked yet profitable businesses. The company is already live with projects and regulated partners, and this fresh capital will be deployed toward:

Expanding its marketplace and pipeline of SMB projects across Southeast Asia

Strengthening compliance and licensing partnerships in key jurisdictions

Enhancing product features, including investor on-ramp/off-ramp integrations and AI-based risk scoring

This funding milestone validates Metafyed’s vision to make private finance more open, transparent, and impactful globally, bridging blockchain innovation with the real economy.

About Metafyed

Metafyed is a tokenization platform that democratizes access to private credit and real-world assets. By combining blockchain, compliance, and AI, Metafyed empowers investors to diversify into income-generating assets while enabling businesses in emerging markets to unlock new forms of capital. Founded by industry veterans with experience in fintech, blockchain, and cross-border commerce, Metafyed is headquartered in Hong Kong with a strong focus on Asia.

