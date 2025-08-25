Irving Resources Appoints Former Canadian Ambassador to Japan as a Director

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Mackenzie Clugston, former Ambassador of Canada to Japan, has joined the board as an independent director. Since April 2019, Mr. Clugston has provided strategic counsel to Irving as an advisor.

Mr. Clugston joined the Canadian Foreign Service in 1982 and went on to serve three times at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, including as Minister and Head of Chancery. Mr. Clugston was also Canadian Consul General in Osaka, Japan, from 2000 to 2003. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Clugston held the position of Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia, with concurrent accreditation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and to East Timor. Mr. Clugston was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2012 to 2016. He retired from the Canadian Foreign Service in May 2016 after a distinguished 34-year career. Subsequently, Mr. Clugston served as an independent director on multiple boards of major Japanese corporations and as a professor at Kwansei Gakuin University.

“We are honoured to have Mr. Clugston as our newest director,” commented Akiko Levinson, President, CEO, and Director of Irving Resources Inc. “Mr. Clugston’s experience in building international relationships in Japan will prove to be a valuable help to Irving as the Company advances its Omu gold-silver silica flux project towards production alongside JX Advanced Metals and continues to explore its Yamagano gold joint venture with Newmont Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation.”

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

