Appotronics Touts Laser+LCoS As Key to Revolutionizing AR Glasses Experience at LIPA 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Laser Illuminated Projector Association (LIPA) 2025 annual general meeting, Appotronics, the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology and a board member of the organization, detailed the compelling advantages of the laser+LCoS technological route for the future of augmented reality (AR) glasses. James Tian, Senior Business Development Director, delivered a keynote titled “Dare to be the first” before an audience of LIPA members—including industry leaders such as Texas Instruments, Barco, Epson, Panasonic, Nichia, and Christie—as well as academic experts, outlining how this approach addresses core challenges in brightness, efficiency, and form factor.

Tian emphasized that as AR glasses evolve from simple information prompts to full-content displays—powered by AI for applications like real-time translation, navigation, and first-person preview—the demand for high-performance optics becomes critical. The laser+LCoS route, leveraging laser’s natural polarization and exceptional collimation, eliminates the need for inefficient polarizers and enables a drastically smaller optical engine. This foundation paves the way for displays that are brighter, more efficient, and compact enough for all-day wearability.

Following the presentation of this future technology roadmap, Tian introduced Appotronics’ current optical engine solution for AR glasses, the Dragonfly G1. The Dragonfly G1 is an ultra-compact, dual-split LCoS optical engine designed for high efficiency and comfort, featuring a volume of just 0.35cc per eye and remarkably low system power consumption. Its unique architecture supports high-efficiency waveguide coupling, enables premium 3D display, allows for elegant and adjustable eyewear designs, and significantly boosts production yield to reduce costs.

By advancing both a future-ready laser technology vision and a manufacturable optical engine today, Appotronics is tackling the key technical and economic barriers that have hindered mass adoption of consumer AR glasses, accelerating the integration of augmented reality into everyday digital life.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for cinemas, vehicles, and homes to AR glasses, Appotronics’ cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide. Learn more at https://www.appotronics.com/

