Active Property Investing Broadens Investor Access to Off-Market, Acreage and Dual-Income Opportunities

Active Property Investing (API) , an award-winning property investment advisory and acquisition service, announces an expansion of its strategic focus to include a wider range of property types and investment channels. The move, centred on off-market listings, acreage holdings, and dual-income opportunities, positions API to meet evolving investor demand and prepare clients for the next phase of Australia’s property market cycle.

With national housing prices projected to rise by approximately 5 percent in 2025, driven by renewed buyer confidence, limited supply, and strong migration trends, investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional residential stock to find value and growth potential. API’s expansion aims to meet this shift head-on by broadening access to high-quality, research-driven opportunities across multiple property categories.

According to API’s Director and Principal Consultant, Emma Allen, the company’s evolution reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering everyday Australians to build long-term wealth through informed and diversified property investment. “We’re seeing a clear appetite among investors for property types that combine stability with stronger income potential,” Allen said. “By expanding our access to off-market, acreage, and dual-income opportunities, we’re giving our clients more options to balance growth and yield, while maintaining our unwavering focus on quality.”

Off-market opportunities are particularly valuable in the current environment, where public listings often attract heightened competition and inflated pricing. Through its established industry relationships and internal research team, API can provide clients with early or exclusive access to high-performing properties that may not appear on public platforms.

The firm’s expansion also extends to acreage and lifestyle holdings, an asset class that has shown strong performance since the pandemic as regional living and land-rich investments gained appeal. API’s researchers note that lifestyle-driven acreage properties have demonstrated resilience and consistent capital appreciation, particularly in growth corridors within commutable distance of major cities.

Another key focus area is dual-income properties, such as dual-key homes and duplexes, which can provide investors with two rental incomes from a single asset. As housing supply tightens and rental demand increases nationwide, these properties have become an attractive option for those seeking higher yields and diversified risk within a single holding.

API’s investment process remains rooted in discipline and research. Its in-house analysts apply a strict assessment methodology that rejects approximately 87 percent of reviewed properties, ensuring only investment-grade assets are presented to clients. The company’s service, offered at no cost to investors, includes end-to-end support from consultation through property selection, acquisition, and settlement.

“This expansion isn’t about chasing trends,” Allen added. “It’s about giving our clients broader, smarter access to opportunities that are well-researched, fundamentally sound, and aligned with their long-term goals. Our philosophy remains unchanged: quality service, quality product, quality location, quality partnerships, and quality people.”

