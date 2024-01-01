Kraft Mac & Cheese Proves it’s the ‘Best Thing Ever’ in Bold New Creative Platform

Voiced by John Mulaney, ‘Best Thing Ever’ reinforces that the brand’s deliciousness, ease, and affordability make it the greatest thing on earth

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Kraft Mac & Cheese unveils a new creative platform, Best Thing Ever, proving that nothing compares to a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese. The campaign pays homage to the brand by celebrating its role in Americans’ lives for nearly 90 years. Best Thing Ever celebrates this unrivaled legacy by proving that no matter where you are or what you compare it to, nothing is better than a delicious bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese.









Selling one million blue boxes each day, Kraft Mac & Cheese has uniquely shaped American history. Present through every stage of life – from an after-school snack to an empowering rite of passage on the path to adulthood – the brand’s fanbase transcends generations. Anchored by one of the brand’s most significant media investments and voiced by comedian and actor, John Mulaney, the new creative platform marks the iconic brand’s next era.

“We wanted to lean into our cultural status and create a platform that not only reinforces our brand promise of deliciousness, ease, and affordability, but also makes our fans feel seen,” said Cheryl Barbee, Communications Director, Kraft Mac & Cheese at The Kraft Heinz Company. “The inaugural creative is just the beginning of Best Thing Ever, and we’re excited to share how we will deliver on this platform in new ways in 2026 and beyond.”

The platform features assets designed to intersect with cultural moments, places, and conversations. With more than 70 distinct assets at launch, the campaign is expected to have hundreds of custom executions live within the next year. The spots highlight the comfort, convenience, and iconic taste that make Kraft Mac & Cheese simply unbeatable through comedic comparisons delivered with John Mulaney’s charismatic charm. Each ad shows that when compared to things like sports, the holidays, travel, and even friends, Kraft Mac & Cheese comes out on top. Airing across TV, Connected TV, YouTube, and social, Best Thing Ever allows Kraft Mac & Cheese to take center stage as the people’s champ.

To kick off Best Thing Ever, Kraft Mac & Cheese is turning Black Friday into ‘Mac Friday’ by transforming the day’s most iconic deal – the flatscreen television – into the most delicious deal. The Mac Friday box is a flatscreen TV-sized box filled with 65 boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese – because not even Black Friday is better than a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Mac Friday boxes are available while supplies last exclusively at Walmart.com for $19.37, a nod to the year Kraft Mac & Cheese was founded.

For more information, follow Kraft Mac & Cheese on Instagram @kraft_macandcheese and TikTok @maccheesebykraft.

With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale.

