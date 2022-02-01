Together by Renee, the all-in-one AI health assistant, improves care for aging Americans with the new Together Companion personal chatbot

The Together Companion is the first-ever AI-powered accurate, personal chatbot based on a patient’s actual health history, medications, current vitals, care plans and provider instructions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Together by Renee, the leading AI-based health assistant, today unveiled its latest groundbreaking feature: the Together Companion, the first-ever AI-powered accurate, personal chatbot, which provides conversational, personalized answers and guidance to users based on their care plans, recordings, vitals, medications and much more. The Together Companion helps users stay on track toward following their care plans and achieving better health. The introduction of the Together Companion closely follows the ranking of Together by Renee as No. 10 in the wellness and personal care category on Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies list.









“The Together Companion is the first and only chatbot that can accurately ask and answer questions based on a patient’s actual health information. This gives patients the daily help and support they desperately need for the first time,” said Dr. Renee Dua, founder and chief product officer of Together.

For medical appointments, the Together Companion allows users to upload written care plans and record actual in-appointment verbal instructions. It then can summarize the care plan and recordings into a few bullet points to guide user action.

Furthermore, for ongoing assistance, the Together Companion merges a patient’s care plans and recordings from appointments with their daily vitals, medications and prescription adherence stored in Together by Renee, and lets them ask any question based on that comprehensive information. The Together Companion provides accurate, timely, contextual and highly personalized answers, and can even proactively follow up with patients regarding their care.

Users can interact with the Together Companion in virtually unlimited scenarios. In all cases, the Together Companion provides answers tailored to the patient’s health plan and history. For example:

The Together Companion can respond to specific health-related queries, like advising on medication use if the user is experiencing nausea, and reminding the user of prescribed alternatives if the initial remedy proves ineffective. It also could point out that one of the possible side effects of a new medication is nausea.

Proactively, the Together Companion might suggest that a rise in daily blood pressure readings could be due to low hemoglobin from a recent blood test and recommend contacting a doctor. It also could point out that the user hasn’t recently recorded taking their blood pressure medication, which may prompt the user to resume taking the medication and logging it into Together by Renee.

The Together Companion could inform the user when to stop water intake before a blood test or remind the user of the prescribed frequency of physical therapy sessions. It could prompt the user to take their medications, monitor medication use for refills and automatically call the pharmacy for refills.

According to the National Council on Aging, “Older adults are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Nearly 95% have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% of have two or more.” A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine indicates, “On average, older adults spent three weeks in the year getting care outside the home.” The high percentages of chronic conditions and the amount of time spent on healthcare appointments contribute to the complexity of managing the care of aging Americans and the number of questions that may arise. The Together Companion is a timely, conversational solution to ease patient care.

Together by Renee is transforming the way aging Americans and caregivers monitor and manage their health, allowing users to measure vitals and manage their medications, appointments, mental health, care plans and more using only a smartphone camera and microphone, with no typing. Launched just nine months ago, Together by Renee already has more than 42,000 active users, most of whom are over the age of 60.

Together by Renee is available for free for Apple smartphones on the Apple App Store and for Android smartphones on the Google Play Store.

About Together by Renee

Created by visionary, accomplished health-tech entrepreneurs Dr. Renee Dua and Nick Desai, who previously founded and led award-winning doctor house call market leader Heal, Together by Renee is an AI-driven health assistant designed to make health management seamless for aging Americans and their caregivers. With its revolutionary interface that requires no typing or data entry, Together by Renee combines vital measurements, medication management, appointment scheduling, and mental health detection all in one platform. Founded with the mission to simplify and revolutionize healthcare management, Together by Renee is a testament to the potential of technology to impact lives positively. Together by Renee is supported by $8.5 million of seed venture capital from Tau Ventures, Quiet Capital, Fika Ventures, Mucker Capital, the AARP, Positive Ventures, Global Founders Capital, SaaS Ventures and City Light Capital.

