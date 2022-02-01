Apple builds on privacy commitment by unveiling new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple® today unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.





As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple® session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data. And to drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+® Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.”

These education efforts build on Apple’s long track record as a privacy leader, with innovations that give people more insight into how their data is used — and more tools to protect it. As a company that believes privacy is a fundamental human right, Apple designs features like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels, which put users in the driver’s seat when it comes to their data.

Protecting Users’ Privacy with Today at Apple

Beginning Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store® locations around the world, and customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Anyone — regardless of experience level — can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing. “We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

Building in Privacy from the Ground Up

Privacy is built into all of Apple’s products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app. Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize how much user data anyone can access.

This is why Safari® throws trackers off the trail. It’s why the Health app keeps user records under wraps, and why Siri® learns what the user needs rather than who they are. These are just some of the dozens of privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of every product and every service it creates.

Apple believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used, and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with. The whimsical short film “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data — and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe.

“At Apple, we’re focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data,” said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of User Privacy. “Over the years we’ve integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do.”

This commitment to transparency and control — and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology — gives Apple users more choice and more control over their personal information. On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams across Apple are pushing this work forward. Learn more about Apple’s privacy features by visiting apple.com/privacy.

