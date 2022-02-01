NeoCurrency Announces the Addition of Its 1000th Digital Reward Brand—a Major Milestone for the Fast-Growing Global Rewards Provider

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NeoCurrency, a US-based provider of digital rewards, prizes, and gift cards to companies, achieved a major milestone in their journey to provide the most unique rewards catalog in the world—adding their 1,000th digital reward brand to their offering. NeoCurrency digital rewards are now available in 33 different currencies across 85 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and globally in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and South America.





Digital gift cards are an effective tool for companies to drive customer sales and employee engagement with promotions, sweepstakes, loyalty programs, employee recognition, market research, and sales incentives. The challenge for reward providers is to be able to offer people what they want, and to make it easy for companies to manage and deliver the programs.

“It’s a balancing act,” says Geoff Miller, CEO, founder and 25-year promotions and loyalty veteran. “On one hand, our goal is to provide simplicity and value. On the other, we want to offer choice with the most unique digital rewards available. That can be a challenge. But ultimately, we like to say our catalog has everything—from what you’d expect, to some unique brands no one else offers. And we keep adding to it.”

NeoCurrency started seven years ago when Miller and his fellow founder and CCO Josh Storm decided to simplify how promotional rewards were delivered after helping develop pioneering programs such as Monopoly at McDonald’s and My Coke Rewards.

“You need the right rewards, and we feel like adding our 1,000th digital reward brand reflects our commitment to that. But it’s also the ability to deliver rewards easily to the right people anywhere in the world,” said Miller. “We spend a lot of time innovating and perfecting the process to make it easy for our clients and their customers, employees, and research participants.”

Besides offering a wide range of eGift cards, Miller points to the fact that, unlike many competitors, their entire global catalog can be accessed by clients from a single API and an easy-to-use reward dashboard, including self-service email delivery, reporting, and tracking. The platform comes with no setup fees, minimum quantities, or currency conversion fees. Every reward is discounted with wholesale pricing including popular brands like Amazon, Apple, Google, Starbucks, Target, and Walmart, as well as cash options such as American Express, Bitcoin, Mastercard Prepaid, PayPal, Venmo, and Visa Prepaid.

Digital rewards are a modern way to drive sales, build affinity, and of course, reward customers. NeoCurrency is building the best-in-class platform for clients everywhere.

About NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency is an independent, US-based provider that sources and supplies digital rewards, prizes, and gift cards to clients around the world for promotions & loyalty programs, employee recognition, market research, and sales incentives. NeoCurrency offers a unique catalog featuring top brands and cash-like options in 33 different currencies across 85 countries. For more information, visit https://neocurrency.com.

