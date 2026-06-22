Apex Drills 14.9 m of 5.09 % REO and 12.3 m of 5.63 % REO with > 2.50 % REO Intercept Over 191.9 m in the Trinity Zone at the Rift Rare Earth Project

Highlights:

RIFT26-008 , drilled 50 m NE of historical discovery drillholes that returned >3.00% REO with a broader >2.00% REO interval. RIFT26-008 confirms the Trinity Zone extends to depth . 32.3 m at 2.46 % REO (1) from 161.7 m depth. 191.9 m at 2.63% REO from 215.9 m depth. Including 52.2 m at 3.54% REO from 231.7 m and 12.3 m at 5.63% REO from 307.3 m The oblique drillhole validates results from the historical discovery zone extending strong mineralization 50 m south and 400 m down-dip

RIFT26-010, a scissor (oriented 180°) to historical drillhole NEC11-004, extends mineralization 120 m east at the unconformity contact in down-dip drillhole. 72.6 m of 2.03% REO including 30.2 m of 3.08% REO and 14.9 m of 5.09 % REO within a broader mineralized envelope (239.7 m at 1.62% REO)

The four drillholes continue to confirm and expand the Trinity Zone mineralization

REO-enriched zones continue to be associated with hematite-altered carbonatite, a favorable and diagnostic feature of the Trinity Zone repeatedly encountered in drillholes awaiting assay results.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: “Results from these four drillholes around the historical discovery area have delivered the strongest assay results to-date and confirm and expand the Trinity Zone footprint, which remains open in all directions. We will have two rigs actively drilling throughout the summer months and assay results continuing into early Q4/2026 as we work towards our targeted Mineral Resource Estimate by Q1/2027.”

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) (“Apex” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to report the assay results from drillholes RIFT26-007, RIFT26-008, RIFT26-009 and RIFT26-010.

Key Observations and Takeaways

Assay results from RIFT26-007, RIFT26-008, RIFT26-009, and RIFT26-010 verify the continuity of the Trinity Zone around historical discovery drillholes EC-093 & NEC11-004, extending the footprint of the zone east 120 m and 400 m down-dip. The results significantly expand the known footprint of the REO mineralization which remains strongly associated with hematite alteration within the host carbonatite; observations which remain consistent across all previously reported drillholes (See News Releases Dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, & May 15, 2026).

RIFT26-008 and RIFT26-010 were drilled at oblique angles to the interpreted dip of the Trinity Zone, and confirmed the continuity of mineralization south and east of historical drill intercepts of EC-093 and NEC11-004. Drillhole RIFT26-008 intersected 191.9 m at 2.63% REO, including a high-grade interval of 52.2 m at 3.54% REO or 12.3 m of 5.63% REO (Table 1). The lowest portion of the interval contains a strongly mineralized zone of 30.0 m of 3.72% REO from 372.0 m.

Positive identification of high-grade REO mineralization at the unconformity 120 m east in the scissor hole (RIFT26-010) highlights a potential geometry change in the northern segment of the Trinity Zone. Interpretations of the Trinity Zone geometry are consistently being evaluated in the company’s 3D geological model to enhance and refine step out holes. Additional drilling is planned to determine the prospectivity north-northeast of the currently defined extent of the Trinity Zone which remains open in all directions. Apex merged its originally planned two-phase program and continues to drill with two rigs targeting 22,000-25,000 metres of drilling in 2026 and an inaugural Mineral Resources Estimation (“MRE”) by Q1/2027.

RIFT26-007 was planned as an approximate 25-30 m northern step-out. Results from drillhole RIFT26-007 cut the upper high-grade mineralization at the unconformity returning 68.5 m of 2.48% REO from 178.0 m.

RIFT26-009, an approximately 120-150 m northern step-out from the historical discovery zone intersected 22.2 m of 2.44% REO within a broader 51.2 m zone of 1.65% REO.

Results from these four (4) drillholes, together with historical drillholes, underline the relationship of strong hematite alteration to REO mineralization showing a strong correlation between the two within the carbonatite. These results, combined with RIFT26-005A (80.0 m at 2.51% REO, including 11 m at 4.39% REO), RIFT26-002 (81.6 m at 2.02% REO, including 50.9 m at 2.40% REO), and RIFT26-003 (80 m at 2.29% REO, including 23.7 m at 4.02% REO) (See News Release Dated May 15, 2026), define a shallow western dipping body (“Trinity Zone”) that extends over a defined strike length of more than 380 m within a broader target corridor that extends over 700 m. Assays remain pending for 12 drillholes which have encountered similar favorable host material.

Trinity Zone intersections coupled with the elevated NdPr(2) distributions previously reported from the underlying Neo Zone (See News Release Dated May 6, 2026), reinforce the potential for a significant multi-horizon rare earth mineralized system at the Rift Project.

Figure 1. 2026 Phase II drill plan at the Rift Project showing the location of drillholes RIFT26-007, RIFT26-008, RIFT26-009 and RIFT26-010 (reported herein) and approximate footprints of the Trinity and Neo Zones defined to-date, along with active and completed drillholes, selected planned drillholes, and historical drillhole locations.

Figure 2. RIFT26-007 to RIFT26-010 assay results at the Rift Project highlighting the conceptual modelled Trinity Zone, downhole REO grades, and intercepts of hematite altered carbonatite with assays pending.

Table 1: Drillhole Location and Attributes

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth(b) (°) Dip(b) (°) Easting (a) Northing (a) Elevation RIFT26-007 601 0 -90 742140.15 4460883.90 331.30 RIFT26-008 594 200 -65 742177.89 4460896.00 330.14 RIFT26-009 576 80 -60 741998.66 4460911.16 333.01 RIFT26-010 600 260 -60 742286.11 4460793.62 330.88 (a)Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTMZ14 (b) Azimuth and Dip are planned and may vary downhole

Table 2: RIFT26-007, RIFT26-008, RIFT26-009, and RIFT26-010 Assay Summary

All reported intervals are downhole core lengths, and do not represent true widths, which remain unknown until further confirmation assay results are received and interpreted. Nd-Pr distributions range from 10.0 – 19.6% which lie within the normal carbonatite range.

Image 1. RIFT26-008 interval of 5.4 m from 255.6 m to 262.4 m averaging 4.69% REO, including samples RIFT008-131 (4.46% REO over 0.98 m), RIFT008-133 (6.43% REO over 1.09 m) and RIFT008-134 (5.07% REO over 0.72 m)

Program Status and Next Steps

The Company has completed additional drillholes designed to further test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth with assay results pending. Ongoing refinement of the 3D geological model, including integration of assay results as received, continues to support improved understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize future drill targeting. The 2026 drill program remains ongoing, with a total of twenty-two (22) drillholes completed to date for approximately 14,500 m, with assays currently pending for twelve (12) drillholes.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using one truck and one track mounted diamond drill rigs with HQ size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) preparation facility in Ancaster, Ontario, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb₂O₅, ZrO 2 and Ta 2 O 5 (0.003%), Code 8 – REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. Additional analysis of pulp-split and reject-split sample duplicates was also completed at a rate of approximately 5% and 2.5%, respectively, to assess analytical precision at different stages. Actlabs Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions that the interception of carbonatite and associated hematite alteration is not necessarily indicative of mineralization. Assay results are required to confirm the presence, grade, and significance of any mineralization.All intercepts reported in this news release represent core length (apparent width). True widths have not yet been determined.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce 2 O 3 , La 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Tm 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , and Y 2 O 3 .

(2) NdPr distribution calculated as (Nd 2 O3 + Pr 2 O 3 ) / REO x 100

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company’s exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company’s flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America’s most advanced niobium deposits. Two historical drillholes located within the 700 m corridor of interest returned broad intervals of >2.00% REO, with higher grade (>3.00% REO) intervals within. The Company’s 2026 drilling has continued to demonstrate this grade profile and has expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization (“Trinity Zone”) over approximately 380 m from the historical drillholes to-date. Additionally, drilling has delineated a new deeper horizon (“Neo Zone”) of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material with NdPr distributions between 30-50%. For more information, please see the Company’s news releases dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, May 6, 2026 and May 15, 2026, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed an emerging niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb₂O₅ over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb₂O₅ over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Börse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company’s planned Phase I drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company’s US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company’s properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company’s properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

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