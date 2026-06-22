NEXEL by Logic Strengthens AI-Driven Strategy and Technology Services Across the GCC and MENA

NEXEL by Logic today announced the continued expansion of its AI-driven advisory and technology services for enterprises across the GCC and MENA, bringing strategy, technology and artificial intelligence together to help organisations move from transformation plans to operational systems and measurable business outcomes.

The offering is designed for companies looking to modernise decision-making, digitise workflows, integrate fragmented systems and embed AI into daily operations. NEXEL by Logic works across strategy and innovation, operational excellence, technology services, AI solutions, data analytics, robotic process automation, digital transformation and change management.

The company focuses on sectors where operational complexity, data fragmentation and margin pressure create urgent demand for more intelligent business systems. These include transportation, aviation, travel and hospitality, logistics and 3PL, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, insurance and healthcare.

“Enterprises in the region do not need more disconnected AI experiments. They need AI that is connected to business strategy, governed properly and embedded into the workflows where decisions are made,” said Amir Sabry, Managing Partner at NEXEL by Logic. “Our role is to help organisations turn ambition into systems their teams can run, measure and scale.”

NEXEL by Logic’s approach combines business-first transformation with hands-on implementation. Its teams assess operational and data maturity, design target architectures, build models, dashboards, workflows and platforms, and support adoption so internal teams can own the capability after deployment.

The company’s AI and analytics work includes financial performance analytics, process intelligence and automation mapping, demand forecasting, pricing optimisation, fraud detection, risk scoring, executive dashboards and AI readiness assessment. Its digital transformation services cover systems integration, digital platform implementation, customer experience design, digital product delivery, process automation and workflow digitisation.

NEXEL by Logic also develops proprietary capabilities and solutions including CLOVD, BINA, MIZAN, CAIL, VISOR, KANRI, RAWI, ENFAQ and QAWAM, designed to support transformation, governance, analytics, programme management, video AI, expense management and HR operations.

With offices and operations across the region, including Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Manama and Giza, NEXEL by Logic is positioned to support organisations seeking practical AI adoption, stronger operating models and technology-led transformation.

Organisations can learn more at https://nexelbylogic.ai or contact info@nexelbylogic.ai.

About NEXEL by Logic

NEXEL by Logic is an AI-driven advisory, technology and transformation firm that helps organisations convert strategy into systems and systems into measurable operational advantage. The company combines strategy, technology, AI, analytics, automation and change management to support enterprise transformation across multiple sectors in the GCC and MENA.

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SOURCE: NEXEL by Logic

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