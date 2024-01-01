Another Titan Enters the Arena: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Joins Oh YAAS as Advisor

The Company Quietly Assembling a League of Industry Creators Continues to Defy Expectations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#collectibles–In what is quickly becoming a pattern, Oh YAAS has added yet another category-defining visionary to its ranks. Marc Randolph, co-founder and founding CEO of Netflix, one of the most transformative companies of the modern era, has joined Oh YAAS as an Advisor. This marks the latest in a growing list of industry architects aligning behind the company’s bold vision to create an entirely new category: Experiential Collectibles™.









With Randolph’s arrival, Oh YAAS will continue to build what insiders are beginning to describe as an unlikely, but undeniable, convergence of pioneers. Just weeks after Atari founder Nolan Bushnell formally joined, the company now finds itself backed by multiple figures who didn’t just succeed within industries—they created them.

“There’s a pattern here,” said Scott Terrell, Founder and President of Oh YAAS. “These are people who have a unique ability to recognize when something isn’t just an evolution, but the beginning of something entirely new. Marc saw that immediately and has a history of going up against giants and winning. That kind of experience, that mindset, is utterly priceless when you’re building something transformative that will challenge incumbents. You can’t teach that. You have to live it.”

Randolph, whose work helped redefine global entertainment and consumer behavior, sees in Oh YAAS both the birth of a new industry and a rare opportunity to build alongside fellow disruptors once again.

“This isn’t just a new product, it’s the foundation of a new industry, and that immediately pulled me in,” said Randolph. “But, what excites me just as much is the opportunity to build alongside true disruptors, people who have created and reshaped industries – that doesn’t come around often. Being at the ground floor of something this transformative again, is incredibly energizing, and Experiential Collectibles have the potential to fundamentally change how we interact with collectibles.”

Oh YAAS is transforming trading cards from static objects into dynamic gateways that unlock experiences, access, services, and direct interaction with stars, artists, and brands. In doing so, the company is establishing an entirely new marketing and engagement channel, one that traditional models have never been able to offer.

Behind the scenes, momentum continues to build. Advisors, partners, and industry leaders are increasingly drawn to the company’s vision, many arriving quietly, but with growing frequency. What was once an idea is rapidly becoming something more: a movement attracting those who recognize the early signals of a new category forming.

Oh YAAS isn’t just collecting talent, it’s assembling believers, and with each new addition, the picture becomes clearer that this isn’t incremental innovation, but the beginning of something bigger.

About Oh YAAS

Oh YAAS is redefining the trading card industry by transforming static collectibles into dynamic, experiential ecosystems. Through proprietary embedded technology, Oh YAAS connects athletes, artists, celebrities, leagues, and brands directly with fans and collectors, unlocking exclusive content, personalized engagements, commerce opportunities, augmented reality experiences, and sponsor activations.

More than a card company, Oh YAAS is a next-generation collectibles platform built at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology, and community. By merging physical products with digital activation, Oh YAAS creates new revenue streams for rights holders, empowers talent to monetize their personal brands, and delivers unprecedented access and value to collectors.

Scan it. Unlock it. Say Oh YAAS! Visit ohyaas.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Ariel Herr



ariel@angleherr.com

469-235-2708