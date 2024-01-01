Wisycom Expands MPR60 With New Multichannel IFB Mode

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 14, 2026 — Wisycom, a global leader in advanced wireless RF solutions, announces a major firmware update for its MPR60 Wideband IEM/IFB Receiver. This release introduces a powerful new multichannel IFB mode designed to dramatically increase RF efficiency for large‑scale broadcast and live production environments, further strengthening its performance for demanding, professional workflows. The update will be highlighted at NAB 2026 (Booth C4428).

The new MPR60 multichannel IFB mode allows up to three IFB audio channels to be transmitted over a single 200 kHz RF carrier, enabling unprecedented channel density within a minimal RF footprint. When paired with the Wisycom MTK982, the system can deliver up to 60 IFB audio channels within a standard 8 MHz TV channel or 45 IFB audio channels within a 6 MHz TV channel, offering one of the most RF‑efficient IFB solutions available today. With just one MTK982, users can send six audio channels, saving the cost and space of two additional transmitters and RF combiners or antennas.

The update delivers exceptional RF efficiency by enabling high channel counts with a minimal spectrum footprint, while maintaining full wideband coverage from 470 to 1,260 MHz. Even in multichannel IFB mode, the MPR60 preserves Wisycom’s renowned RF robustness, ensuring reliable performance in challenging environments. This expanded capability gives broadcasters and production teams greater flexibility in system design, allowing them to deploy dense IFB configurations without compromising signal integrity or reach.

The multichannel IFB mode is engineered for productions that require multiple IFB feeds across expansive coverage zones, such as major broadcasts, racing format sports events, OB production units and global touring events. The MPR60’s newly confirmed IP65 rating further enhances its suitability for outdoor and mobile workflows, offering protection against dust and water while remaining lightweight and easy to integrate into existing setups.

“We have some of the most demanding customers, who are touring the world with their extensive and quite impressive broadcast solutions to ensure the events they are supporting can be watched by millions of people,” says René Moerch, Group Product Director of Wisycom. “These clients will heavily benefit from the fact that this additional feature of the MPR60/MTK982 pair can minimize rack space and preserve the RF robustness required for such highly demanding and RF overcrowded events.”

The new firmware allows users to choose between several operating modes, including 1‑channel wideband IFB, 1‑channel narrowband IFB and the new optional 3‑channel IFB, each offering different audio bandwidth characteristics to suit various production needs. The MPR60 remains compatible with Wisycom’s MTP60, MTP61 and MTH610 transmitters for single‑channel IFB operation, while the 3‑channel IFB mode requires activation via a license on the MTK982. In addition to multichannel IFB functionality, the MPR60 update also introduces support for the ENR and ENC companders for enhanced backward compatibility with legacy Wisycom systems.

The optional multi-channel IFB license enables one instead of three MTK982 dual transmitters and supports two RF carriers and up to six audio channels. Apart from eliminating the need of two additional transmitters, the upgrade also saves the need of associated equipment like combiners and antennas.

The MPR60 and MTK982 hardware are immediately available, while the new functions will be available via a separate license, available for purchase on April 22, 2026. The firmware for existing systems must be updated to version 1.3.0 for the MPR60 and 2.6.0 for the MTK982, and Wisycom Manager should be updated to version 5.0.0. The complete, updated firmware/software package will be available on April 22.