Utopai Studios Announces Industry First Three Minute 4K Video Generation and Enhanced Story Agent for Its PAI Storytelling AI Platform

Multi-shot sequencing and multi-turn editing expand professional filmmaking capabilities with updated PAI available April 15

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hollywood–Utopai Studios today announced a major update to PAI, its storytelling AI platform, including an industry-first ability to render three-minute videos in 4K and a significant advancement to its Story Agent, designed to help filmmakers maintain continuity across shots, scenes, and edits. Available beginning April 15, the release marks a meaningful expansion of what filmmakers can do with AI across pre-production, production, and post-production. PAI is already being used in professional film and television productions in Hollywood, underscoring the platform’s growing role in long-form storytelling.









At the core of this release is PAI’s next-generation model, an important step forward in how filmmakers can manage visual narrative. Designed to help maintain continuity across characters, environments, and cinematography, it gives creative teams a more structured way to move from concept development to shot planning and revision, while supporting longer-form storytelling at greater scale.

This release expands PAI from a filmmaking tool into a more unified production system. By bringing together story development, multi-shot generation, multi-turn editing, and asset management, it helps reduce friction across pre-production, production, and post-production. The result is a more flexible workflow for studios and independent creators looking to develop and refine narrative content more efficiently.

“The next phase of AI in media will not be defined by isolated tools, but by systems that can carry story, continuity, and collaboration across the full creative process,” said Jie Yang, Co-Founder and CTO of Utopai Studios. “That is the direction we are building toward with PAI. The enhanced model is an important step toward giving filmmakers a more unified and practical way to develop, refine, and execute narrative work at a professional level.”

“Generative video is opening the door to a new production model, where creative ambition is less constrained by traditional cost and complexity,” said Zijian He, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Utopai Studios. “PAI is designed to help lead that shift by combining multimodal models and multi-turn editing in a way that gives creators more power to develop and execute sophisticated ideas with speed, control, and consistency.”

Built for creators at professional scale, PAI is designed to give filmmakers more control, predictability, and flexibility throughout the production process. Utopai Studios does not train its models on copyrighted materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to clean model data for creators, rights holders, and production partners.

Across professional workflows, PAI is being used in pre-production for rapid pre-visualization, helping creative teams align on camera language, scene design, pacing, and tone. During production and post-production, PAI can be used to create complex or traditionally high-cost shots while also supporting repair, continuity adjustments, environment and object changes, lighting refinements, and localization. The April 15 release builds on that foundation with multi-shot sequencing, multi-turn editing, improved voice variety and character likeness, unlimited editing, simplified pricing, and new controls that give teams more flexibility across generation, editing, and asset management.

About Utopai Studios

Utopai Studios is building the technologies that will enable the next generation of media. The company develops proprietary cinematic AI systems for narrative storytelling and deploys them in real film and television workflows. Utopai Studios works with filmmakers, rights holders, broadcasters and media partners to bring ambitious projects to market while generating the production learnings needed to improve its next generation of AI. By operating across model development, production and intellectual property, Utopai Studios occupies a distinctive position at the intersection of AI and media, with a long-term vision of making premium entertainment more adaptive, personalized and globally scalable. For more information, visit www.utopaistudios.com

Contacts

Peter Binazeski



Utopai Studios



peter@utopaistudios.com