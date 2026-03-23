Announcing the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners
LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the London region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners.
LONDON AWARD RECIPIENTS
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AA Advantage Doors
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Advantage Hosting
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All-City Dent Repair
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AM Group Exteriors
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Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
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Angels Diner
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ANL Bookkeeping & Payroll Solutions Inc.
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Artcal Graphics & Printing
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Arva Appliance Centre
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AWL Partners
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Bath Fitter
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Bellamere Winery and Event Centre
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Benny’s Irrigation
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Bentley Hearing
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Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre
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Blossoms ECE Centre
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Bluestone Properties
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Budget Blinds
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Camp Shake-A-Paw
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Canadian ESL Centre
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Cappadocia Breakfast & Cafe
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Carmen Dawdy Paralegal Services
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Casey’s Creative Kitchens
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Central Optometry
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Chop Steakhouse
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City Lightz
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Create Balance Pilates Studio
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Dance Extreme Inc
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Dentalign Orthodontics
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Downtown Auto Glass
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Dr. Bo Li and Laser Eye and Aesthetics
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Efthimakis Insurance Agency Inc – Desjardins Insurance
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Eivans Barbershop
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Elegance Schools Inc
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Elgin Roofing
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Elmira Stove Works
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EPIC Recovery
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Event Vibes
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Family Law Group
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Fayez Spa
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Ferrari Concrete
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Flatout Flooring
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Forever Homes
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G&S Woodworking
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Gold Level Contracting
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Greentech Painting
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Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors
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HRM Photography
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Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
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Investigation Solution Services INC
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Istanbul Furniture
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Jacob’s Crystal Clear Window Cleaning Inc
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JD Interlocking
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Jeff Krieger – TMG – The Mortgage Group (OMAC Division)
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Jova Medical
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Junction Beats School of Music
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Katsu Express
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KatsuMe Restaurant
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Larlyn Property Management Ltd.
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Lasik MD
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London Awnings
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London Bath Centre
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London X-Ray Associates
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M&T Printing Group
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Metropolitan Maintenance
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Michael D Schultz & Associates
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Michael Romeo Hair
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Music Central Entertainment
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Naturopathically Fit
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Nieman Market Design
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Nothers The Award Store
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Oakridge Animal Clinic/Oak West Animal Clinic
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Olympic Tree Care
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Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc
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Opal Building Co.
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Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited
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Peter Inch & Associates Heating + Air Conditioning
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Pillar Restoration
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Pioneer Family Pools
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Platinum Decks Limited
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Pro Function Health Care Team
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Pro Scaffold Inc
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Railway City Improv
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Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC
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Renovation Professionals Inc. Reno Pro/Basement Boss London
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Security Concepts
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Southwest Pet
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Sprint Moving Service
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Stretch Health Canada – London Riverbend
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Sylvan Learning of London
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tbk
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That Metal Guy
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The London Steam
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The Next Level VR
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TMC Pharmacy
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VasoHealth Osteopathy
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Wagler Mini Barns
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Western Driving Academy
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Wilson Transmission
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Your Neighbourhood Camp
Learn more about 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire