Announcing the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 6 hours ago

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the London region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners.

LONDON AWARD RECIPIENTS

AA Advantage Doors
GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS
www.aaadvantagedoors.com

Advantage Hosting
WEB HOSTING
www.advantagehosting.ca

All-City Dent Repair
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP / PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
www.allcitydents.com

AM Group Exteriors
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.amgroupexteriors.ca

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
COLLEGE – CAREER & BUSINESS
www.andersoncollege.com

Angels Diner
RESTAURANTS – FAMILY DINING
www.angelslondon.com

ANL Bookkeeping & Payroll Solutions Inc.
BOOKKEEPING & PAYROLL SERVICES
www.anlbookkeeping.ca

Artcal Graphics & Printing
SIGNS
www.artcal.com

Arva Appliance Centre
HOME APPLIANCE SALES
www.arvaappliances.com

AWL Partners
COACHING SERVICES
www.awlpartners.com

Bath Fitter
BATHROOM REMODELLING
www.bathfitter.com

Bellamere Winery and Event Centre
WEDDING VENUES
www.bellamere.com

Benny’s Irrigation
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
www.bennysirrigation.ca

Bentley Hearing
HEARING SERVICES
www.bentleyhearing.com

Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre
HOTEL
www.lamplighterinn.ca

Blossoms ECE Centre
DAYCARE
www.blossomschildcare.com

Bluestone Properties
OFFICE SPACE RENTAL AGENCY
www.bluestoneproperties.com

Budget Blinds
WINDOW COVERINGS
www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/london-on

Camp Shake-A-Paw
PET TRAINING / DOG DAYCARE
www.campshakeapaw.com

Canadian ESL Centre
SCHOOLS – LANGUAGE
www.canadianeslcentre.com

Cappadocia Breakfast & Cafe
RESTAURANTS – BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
www.thecappa.ca

Carmen Dawdy Paralegal Services
PARALEGAL SERVICES
www.carmendawdyparalegal.ca

Casey’s Creative Kitchens
KITCHEN REMODELER
www.caseyskitchens.com

Central Optometry
OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRISTS
www.centraloptometry.com

Chop Steakhouse
STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT
www.chop.ca

City Lightz
LIGHTING STORE
www.citylightz.ca

Create Balance Pilates Studio
PILATES STUDIO
www.createbalance.ca

Dance Extreme Inc
SCHOOL – DANCE
www.danceextreme.com

Dentalign Orthodontics
ORTHODONTISTS
www.dentalign.ca

Downtown Auto Glass
AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR
www.downtownautoglass.ca

Dr. Bo Li and Laser Eye and Aesthetics
OPHTHALMOLOGIST / OPHTHALMOLOGY
www.lasereyeandaesthetics.com

Efthimakis Insurance Agency Inc – Desjardins Insurance
HOME AUTO LIFE COMMERCIAL
www.protectedbymiranda.com

Eivans Barbershop
BARBER SHOP
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/london-greater-region/best-barber-shop/eivans-barbershop/

Elegance Schools Inc
SCHOOL – HAIR DRESSING & ESTHETICS
www.eleganceschools.on.ca

Elgin Roofing
ROOFING
www.elginroofing.ca

Elmira Stove Works
FIREPLACE SALES & SERVICE
www.elmirastoveworks.ca

EPIC Recovery
ADDICTION TREATMENT
www.epicrecovery.ca

Event Vibes
PARTY EQUIPMENT RENTAL
www.eventvibes.ca

Family Law Group
LAWYER – FAMILY LAW
www.familylawgroup.ca

Fayez Spa
DAY SPA
www.fayezspa.com

Ferrari Concrete
CONCRETE CONTRACTORS
www.ferrariconcrete.com

Flatout Flooring
FLOORING
www.flatoutflooring.ca

Forever Homes
HOME BUILDERS
www.foreverhomes.ca

G&S Woodworking
CABINETRY / MILLWORK
www.gandswoodworking.com

Gold Level Contracting
FULL HOME REMODELLING
www.goldlevelcontracting.com

Greentech Painting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
www.greentechpainting.com

Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.heritagerenovations.com

HRM Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.hrmphotography.com

Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.hydeparkplumbing.ca

Investigation Solution Services INC
INVESTIGATORS
www.investigationsolutionservices.ca

Istanbul Furniture
FURNITURE RETAILERS
www.istanbulfurniture.ca

Jacob’s Crystal Clear Window Cleaning Inc
WINDOW CLEANING
www.jacobswindowcleaning.ca

JD Interlocking
INTERLOCKING STONE
www.jdinterlocking.com

Jeff Krieger – TMG – The Mortgage Group (OMAC Division)
MORTGAGE BROKER
www.jeffkrieger.ca

Jova Medical
COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.jovamedicalaesthetics.com

Junction Beats School of Music
SCHOOL – MUSIC
www.junctionbeats.com

Katsu Express
RESTAURANTS – JAPANESE
www.katsu-express.ca

KatsuMe Restaurant
RESTAURANTS – KOREAN
www.katsume.ca

Larlyn Property Management Ltd.
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.larlyn.com

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/london

London Awnings
CANOPIES AND AWNINGS
www.londonawnings.com

London Bath Centre
PLUMBING FIXTURES SUPPLIER
www.londonbathcentre.ca

London X-Ray Associates
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS
www.lxa.on.ca/clinic-location/1657-dundas

M&T Printing Group
PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES
www.mtprint.com

Metropolitan Maintenance
JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.metromaintenance.ca

Michael D Schultz & Associates
ACCOUNTANTS – SMALL BUSINESS
www.hatherellschultz.com

Michael Romeo Hair
HAIR SALON
www.michaelromeohair.com

Music Central Entertainment
DJ SERVICES & AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.musiccentral.ca

Naturopathically Fit
NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE
www.naturopathicallyfit.com

Nieman Market Design
GARAGE DESIGN & CLOSET ORGANIZERS
www.niemanmarketdesign.com

Nothers The Award Store
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
www.nothers.com

Oakridge Animal Clinic/Oak West Animal Clinic
VETERINARIANS
www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com

Olympic Tree Care
TREE SERVICES
www.olympictreecare.ca

Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc
EAVESTROUGHS
www.onlyeavestroughs.com

Opal Building Co.
GENERAL CONTRACTORS
www.opalbuilding.ca

Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited
BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.paulpickering.com

Peter Inch & Associates Heating + Air Conditioning
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.peterinch.ca

Pillar Restoration
FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
www.pillar-restoration.ca

Pioneer Family Pools
SWIMMING POOLS, CONTRACTORS, DEALERS & DESIGNERS
www.pioneerfamilypools.ca

Platinum Decks Limited
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR
www.platinumdecks.ca

Pro Function Health Care Team
MEDICAL CLINIC – PRIVATE | SPORTS INJURY CLINIC
www.profunction.ca

Pro Scaffold Inc
SCAFFOLDING
www.proscaffold.ca

Railway City Improv
COMEDY CLUB/SCHOOL
www.railwaycityimprov.com

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS – NEW
www.raycullen.com

Renovation Professionals Inc. Reno Pro/Basement Boss London
WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.myreno.pro

Security Concepts
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.securityconcepts.ca

Southwest Pet
PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE
www.southwestpet.ca

Sprint Moving Service
MOVING COMPANIES
www.sprintmoving.ca

Stretch Health Canada – London Riverbend
STRETCH THERAPY
www.stretchhealth.ca

Sylvan Learning of London
TUTORING
www.sylvanlearning.com/locations/ca/on/london-tutoring/london/

tbk
WEB DESIGN
www.tbkcreative.com

That Metal Guy
WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RECYCLING
www.thatmetalguy.ca

The London Steam
CARPET & RUG CLEANING
www.thelondonsteamcleaning.com

The Next Level VR
ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX
www.thenextlevelvr.ca

TMC Pharmacy
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE
www.tmcpharmacy.ca

VasoHealth Osteopathy
OSTEOPATHY
www.vasohealthosteopathy.com

Wagler Mini Barns
SHEDS, MINI BARNS & GAZEBOS
www.waglerminibarns.com

Western Driving Academy
DRIVING SCHOOLS
www.westerndrivingacademy.com

Wilson Transmission
AUTOMOBILE TRANSMISSION
www.wilsontransmission.ca

Your Neighbourhood Camp
SUMMER CAMP
www.yourneighbourhoodcamp.ca

Learn more about 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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