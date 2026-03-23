Announcing the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 6 hours ago

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABC Daycare
DAYCARE
www.abcdaycarecentre.com

Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
PET GROOMING
www.facebook.com/beautypaw/

Campbell Glass & Mirror
GLASS & MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE
www.campbellglass.ca

Captivate Photo+Cinema
VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY
www.captivatephotocinema.ca

CMH Auto Superstore
AUTOMOBILE DEALERSHIP
www.cmhniagara.com

Commissionaires Hamilton
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.commissionaires.ca/en/

Employment Professionals Canada
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
www.employmentprofessionalscanada.com

Fortius Physiotherapy and Wellness Niagara
SPORTS INJURY CLINIC
www.fortiusphysio.ca

Haldimand Motors
AUTOMOBILE DEALER- PRE OWNED
www.haldimandmotors.com

Home Sweet Home Inspections
HOME INSPECTIONS
www.homesweethomeinspections.ca

Linde Truck & Trailer
TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR
www.lindetrucktrailer.ca

Lint Check
HOME HAZARD PREVENTION
www.lintcheck.com

Losani Homes
HOME BUILDER
www.losanihomes.com

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/hamilton-downtown

Modern Vision Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.modernvisionphotography.com

Ontario Concrete Raising
CONCRETE RAISING AND REPAIR
www.ontarioconcreteraising.com

Panorama Windows and Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.panoramawindows.ca

Paradisus Window Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING
www.paradisuswindowcleaning.ca

Paramount Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
www.paramountlandscaping.ca

Parkway Towing Inc.
TOWING SERVICES
www.parkwaytowing.ca

Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.
WATERPROOFING/ FOUNDATION REPAIR/ DRAINAGE AND SEWER REPAIRS
www.prosealwaterproof.ca

Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
REAL ESTATE-RESIDENTIAL
www.remaxescarpment.com

Serenity Hearing
HEARING SERVICES
www.serenityhearing.ca

Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc.
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
www.smarthome-irrigation.com

Soundbox Productions
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.soundboxpro.com

Structured Restoration
FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
www.structuredrestoration.com

Terence Webster Design Associates
OFFICE FURNITURE
www.twebsterdesign.ca

The Super Plumber
PLUMBING
www.thesuperplumber.com

Titan Mortgage Group
MORTGAGES
www.titanmortgages.ca

Two Small Men With Big Hearts
MOVING COMPANIES
www.twosmallmen.com

Learn more about 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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