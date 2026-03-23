Announcing the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners
NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS
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ABC Daycare
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Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
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Campbell Glass & Mirror
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Captivate Photo+Cinema
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CMH Auto Superstore
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Commissionaires Hamilton
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Employment Professionals Canada
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Fortius Physiotherapy and Wellness Niagara
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Haldimand Motors
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Home Sweet Home Inspections
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Linde Truck & Trailer
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Lint Check
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Losani Homes
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MNP Ltd.
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Modern Vision Photography
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Ontario Concrete Raising
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Panorama Windows and Doors
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Paradisus Window Cleaning
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Paramount Landscaping
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Parkway Towing Inc.
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Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.
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Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
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Serenity Hearing
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Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc.
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Soundbox Productions
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Structured Restoration
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Terence Webster Design Associates
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The Super Plumber
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Titan Mortgage Group
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Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Learn more about 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire