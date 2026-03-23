Announcing the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS

ABC Daycare

DAYCARE

www.abcdaycarecentre.com Beauty Paws Pet Mobile

PET GROOMING

www.facebook.com/beautypaw/ Campbell Glass & Mirror

GLASS & MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE

www.campbellglass.ca Captivate Photo+Cinema

VIDEO PRODUCTION COMPANY

www.captivatephotocinema.ca CMH Auto Superstore

AUTOMOBILE DEALERSHIP

www.cmhniagara.com Commissionaires Hamilton

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.commissionaires.ca/en/ Employment Professionals Canada

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

www.employmentprofessionalscanada.com Fortius Physiotherapy and Wellness Niagara

SPORTS INJURY CLINIC

www.fortiusphysio.ca Haldimand Motors

AUTOMOBILE DEALER- PRE OWNED

www.haldimandmotors.com Home Sweet Home Inspections

HOME INSPECTIONS

www.homesweethomeinspections.ca Linde Truck & Trailer

TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR

www.lindetrucktrailer.ca Lint Check

HOME HAZARD PREVENTION

www.lintcheck.com Losani Homes

HOME BUILDER

www.losanihomes.com MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/hamilton-downtown Modern Vision Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.modernvisionphotography.com Ontario Concrete Raising

CONCRETE RAISING AND REPAIR

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com Panorama Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.panoramawindows.ca Paradisus Window Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING

www.paradisuswindowcleaning.ca Paramount Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

www.paramountlandscaping.ca Parkway Towing Inc.

TOWING SERVICES

www.parkwaytowing.ca Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.

WATERPROOFING/ FOUNDATION REPAIR/ DRAINAGE AND SEWER REPAIRS

www.prosealwaterproof.ca Remax Escarpment Realty Inc

REAL ESTATE-RESIDENTIAL

www.remaxescarpment.com Serenity Hearing

HEARING SERVICES

www.serenityhearing.ca Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc.

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

www.smarthome-irrigation.com Soundbox Productions

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.soundboxpro.com Structured Restoration

FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.structuredrestoration.com Terence Webster Design Associates

OFFICE FURNITURE

www.twebsterdesign.ca The Super Plumber

PLUMBING

www.thesuperplumber.com Titan Mortgage Group

MORTGAGES

www.titanmortgages.ca Two Small Men With Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES

www.twosmallmen.com

Learn more about 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire