Announcing the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners
HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Hamilton region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners.
HAMILTON AWARD RECIPIENTS
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Acadia Floor & Decor
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ACF Surfaces Inc
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Alcor Elevator
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Amf Tiles & Contracting
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Ami Meal Cafe
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Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
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Baskets ‘N’ Bundles
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BBM Business Systems
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Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
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Boonstra Heating & Air Conditioning
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Campbell Glass & Mirror
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Commissionaires Hamilton
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Cruzz Construction
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Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers
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Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics
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Fred Astaire Dance Studio
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Ganvas Events
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Gemstone Window Cleaning
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Grant Painting Group
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Haldimand Motors
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Home Sweet Home Inspections
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Ideal Siding
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J&J Investments & Property Management Corp
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JESSICA DESIGN
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Jm Plumbing Care Inc
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John The Plumber
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Kenedy Stairs
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Lasik MD
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Linde Truck & Trailer
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Lint Check
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Losani Homes
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Metro Contract Management
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MNP Ltd.
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Modern Vision Photography
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Northern Prime Compressed Air
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Ontario Concrete Raising
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Ontario Pest Prevention
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Panorama Windows and Doors
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Paradigm Fleet Services
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Paramount Landscaping
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Pro Pavement Services Ltd
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Prostar Concrete
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Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
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Runaso Rv Service
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Sarah Nicole Branding & Marketing
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Serenity Hearing
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Shakespeare Restaurant
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Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic
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Sheraton Hamilton Hotel
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Skyline Shades
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Soma Path
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Soundbox Productions
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Structured Restoration
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Terence Webster Design Associates
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The Barracks Inn
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The Epic Builders
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The Roofing Master
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Titan Mortgage Group
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Two Small Men With Big Hearts
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Ultimate Hot Pilates & Yoga
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Winegard Ford
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York1
Learn more about 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire