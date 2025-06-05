Announcing the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 43 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Able Irrigation
Category: Irrigation Systems
www.ableirrigation.com

Absolute & Spa Utopia Group
Category: Day Spa
www.spautopia.ca

Ace Environmental Services Ltd
Category: Asbestos Removal
www.aceenvironmental.ca

Allegra Printing
Category: Printing And Digital Services
www.allegra.ca

Amherst Funeral Home
Category: Funeral Services
www.amherstcremation.com

Anago of Vancouver
Category: Janitorial Services
www.anagovancouver.ca

Automation One Business Systems Inc
Category: Office Equipment
www.automationone.ca

Avenue Auto Glass
Category: Automobile Windshield Repair
www.avenueautoglass.ca

Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd
Category: Truck Service and Repair
https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/vancouver/best-truck-service-repair/bansal-sons-diesel-automotive-ltd/

Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic
Category: Naturopathic Clinic
www.baywellnesscentre.com

BC Floors
Category: Flooring Contractor & Retailer
www.bcfloors.ca

Bella Turf
Category: Artificial Turf
www.bellaturf.ca

Benchmark Painting
Category: Painting Contractors
www.benchmarkpainting.ca

Brite Blinds
Category: Window Treatments
www.briteblinds.ca

BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
Category: Lawn Maintenance
www.bur-han.ca

Burnaby Blacktop Ltd
Category: Snow Removal & Paving Contractors
www.burnabyblacktop.ca

Cambie Roofing
Category: Roofing
www.cambieroofing.com

Coach My Case
Category: Paralegal Services
www.coachmycase.ca

Cole International – Head Marketing
Category: Customs Broker
www.coleintl.com

Commissionaires – Vancouver
Category: Security Guard Services
www.commissionaires.bc.ca

Credit Counselling Society
Category: Credit & Debt Counselling
www.nomoredebts.org/1-credit-counselling

Cruise Connections
Category: Travel Agencies
www.cruise-connections.com

Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals
Category: Photo Booth Rentals
www.danggoodbooths.com

Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique
Category: Pet Grooming & Store
www.dashingdawgs.com

Delton Denture Clinic
Category: Denturists
www.deltondentures.com

Disposal Queen
Category: Waste & Junk Removal
www.disposal-queen.com

Dwell Property Management
Category: Property Management
www.dwellproperty.ca

EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers
Category: Solariums Sunrooms Skylights
www.econowisesunrooms.ca

Espresso Dolce/ Ultimate Cup Of Coffee Ltd.
Category: Coffee Service & Supply
www.espressodolce.ca

Evergreen Nursing
Category: Home Health Care Services
www.evergreennursing.ca

Greer Spray Foam LTD
Category: Insulation Contractor
www.greersprayfoam.com

Hitek Computer School
Category: Computer Training
www.hitekschool.com

Humane Solutions
Category: Pest Control
www.humanesolutions.ca

ILIA English Academy
Category: Language Schools
www.iliaenglish.ca

Incredible Restorations
Category: Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.incrediblerestorations.com

King Of Mattresses
Category: Mattresses
www.kingofmattresses.ca

Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic
Category: Physiotherapists
www.kitsilanophysio.com

Langley Farm Market
Category: Fruit & Vegetable Market
www.langleyfarm.ca

Lasik MD
Category: Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/surrey

Life Maid Easy
Category: Maid-House Cleaning Services
www.lifemaideasy.com

Lionsgate Scaffolding
Category: Scaffolding
www.lionsgatescaffolding.com

Maclean Family Law Group
Category: General Practice Lawyer
www.macleanfamilylaw.ca

Matt’s Home Services
Category: Pressure Washing
www.let-us-do-it.ca

Metrotown Mazda
Category: Automobile Dealers-Mazda
www.metrotownmazda.com

Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning (MASDUCT)
Category: Duct & Furnace Cleaning
www.masduct.ca

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Category: Drainage & Sewer
www.milani.ca

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Category: Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor
www.milani.ca

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Category: Plumbing Contractor
www.milani.ca

Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
Category: Automobile Repair
www.minit-tune.com

Oak Animal Hospital
Category: Veterinarians
www.oakvet.com

Panorama Financial Planning
Category: Financial Planning
www.panoramafp.ca

Polygon Homes
Category: Home Builders
www.polyhomes.com

Preszler Injury Lawyers
Category: Lawyer – Personal Injury
www.preszlerlaw.com

RB Global Immigration Consultants Ltd
Category: Immigration Consulting
www.immigrationconsultant.ca

Reach for the Stars Montessori
Category: Daycare
www.montessoristar.com

Red Tree Wellness
Category: Acupuncture
www.redtreewellness.ca

SafeKeep Data Recovery
Category: Data Recovery
www.safekeepdatarecovery.ca

Salmon’s Moving and Storage
Category: Moving Companies
www.salmonsmoving.com

Sands & Associates
Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.sands-trustee.com

Sealy Tutoring
Category: Tutoring
www.sealytutoring.com

Self Storage Depot
Category: Storage- Self Service
www.selfstoragedepot.ca
Sparsh Wellness Retreat
Category: Chiropractor

Stor-X Organizing Systems
Category: Closet Organizers
www.stor-x.com

The Big Picture Coach
Category: Business Coaching
www.bigpicturecoach.com

The Garage Door Depot
Category: Garage/Overhead Doors
www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver

Trans Canada Labels
Category: Labels
www.transcanadalabels.com

TumbleTown Movement Education Centre
Category: Gymnastics School
www.tumbletown.ca

Vancouver Headshots Inc.
Category: Photographers
www.vancouverheadshotphotographer.ca

VC Management Inc
Category: Construction Consultants & Management
www.vcmanagement.ca

Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.
Category: Carpentry/Millwork
www.westcoastmoulding.com

Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd
Category: Compressors
www.wiseworth.com

Zip Courier
Category: Courier Services
www.zipcourier.ca

Learn more about 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

