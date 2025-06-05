Announcing the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Able Irrigation

Category: Irrigation Systems

www.ableirrigation.com Absolute & Spa Utopia Group

Category: Day Spa

www.spautopia.ca Ace Environmental Services Ltd

Category: Asbestos Removal

www.aceenvironmental.ca Allegra Printing

Category: Printing And Digital Services

www.allegra.ca Amherst Funeral Home

Category: Funeral Services

www.amherstcremation.com Anago of Vancouver

Category: Janitorial Services

www.anagovancouver.ca Automation One Business Systems Inc

Category: Office Equipment

www.automationone.ca Avenue Auto Glass

Category: Automobile Windshield Repair

www.avenueautoglass.ca Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd

Category: Truck Service and Repair

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/vancouver/best-truck-service-repair/bansal-sons-diesel-automotive-ltd/ Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic

Category: Naturopathic Clinic

www.baywellnesscentre.com BC Floors

Category: Flooring Contractor & Retailer

www.bcfloors.ca Bella Turf

Category: Artificial Turf

www.bellaturf.ca Benchmark Painting

Category: Painting Contractors

www.benchmarkpainting.ca Brite Blinds

Category: Window Treatments

www.briteblinds.ca BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care

Category: Lawn Maintenance

www.bur-han.ca Burnaby Blacktop Ltd

Category: Snow Removal & Paving Contractors

www.burnabyblacktop.ca Cambie Roofing

Category: Roofing

www.cambieroofing.com Coach My Case

Category: Paralegal Services

www.coachmycase.ca Cole International – Head Marketing

Category: Customs Broker

www.coleintl.com Commissionaires – Vancouver

Category: Security Guard Services

www.commissionaires.bc.ca Credit Counselling Society

Category: Credit & Debt Counselling

www.nomoredebts.org/1-credit-counselling Cruise Connections

Category: Travel Agencies

www.cruise-connections.com Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals

Category: Photo Booth Rentals

www.danggoodbooths.com Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique

Category: Pet Grooming & Store

www.dashingdawgs.com Delton Denture Clinic

Category: Denturists

www.deltondentures.com Disposal Queen

Category: Waste & Junk Removal

www.disposal-queen.com Dwell Property Management

Category: Property Management

www.dwellproperty.ca EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers

Category: Solariums Sunrooms Skylights

www.econowisesunrooms.ca Espresso Dolce/ Ultimate Cup Of Coffee Ltd.

Category: Coffee Service & Supply

www.espressodolce.ca Evergreen Nursing

Category: Home Health Care Services

www.evergreennursing.ca Greer Spray Foam LTD

Category: Insulation Contractor

www.greersprayfoam.com Hitek Computer School

Category: Computer Training

www.hitekschool.com Humane Solutions

Category: Pest Control

www.humanesolutions.ca ILIA English Academy

Category: Language Schools

www.iliaenglish.ca Incredible Restorations

Category: Fire & Water Damage Restoration

www.incrediblerestorations.com King Of Mattresses

Category: Mattresses

www.kingofmattresses.ca Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic

Category: Physiotherapists

www.kitsilanophysio.com Langley Farm Market

Category: Fruit & Vegetable Market

www.langleyfarm.ca Lasik MD

Category: Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/surrey Life Maid Easy

Category: Maid-House Cleaning Services

www.lifemaideasy.com Lionsgate Scaffolding

Category: Scaffolding

www.lionsgatescaffolding.com Maclean Family Law Group

Category: General Practice Lawyer

www.macleanfamilylaw.ca Matt’s Home Services

Category: Pressure Washing

www.let-us-do-it.ca Metrotown Mazda

Category: Automobile Dealers-Mazda

www.metrotownmazda.com Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning (MASDUCT)

Category: Duct & Furnace Cleaning

www.masduct.ca Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Category: Drainage & Sewer

www.milani.ca Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Category: Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor

www.milani.ca Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Category: Plumbing Contractor

www.milani.ca Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres

Category: Automobile Repair

www.minit-tune.com Oak Animal Hospital

Category: Veterinarians

www.oakvet.com Panorama Financial Planning

Category: Financial Planning

www.panoramafp.ca Polygon Homes

Category: Home Builders

www.polyhomes.com Preszler Injury Lawyers

Category: Lawyer – Personal Injury

www.preszlerlaw.com RB Global Immigration Consultants Ltd

Category: Immigration Consulting

www.immigrationconsultant.ca Reach for the Stars Montessori

Category: Daycare

www.montessoristar.com Red Tree Wellness

Category: Acupuncture

www.redtreewellness.ca SafeKeep Data Recovery

Category: Data Recovery

www.safekeepdatarecovery.ca Salmon’s Moving and Storage

Category: Moving Companies

www.salmonsmoving.com Sands & Associates

Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.sands-trustee.com Sealy Tutoring

Category: Tutoring

www.sealytutoring.com Self Storage Depot

Category: Storage- Self Service

www.selfstoragedepot.ca Sparsh Wellness Retreat Category: Chiropractor www.sparsh.ca Stor-X Organizing Systems

Category: Closet Organizers

www.stor-x.com The Big Picture Coach

Category: Business Coaching

www.bigpicturecoach.com The Garage Door Depot

Category: Garage/Overhead Doors

www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver Trans Canada Labels

Category: Labels

www.transcanadalabels.com TumbleTown Movement Education Centre

Category: Gymnastics School

www.tumbletown.ca Vancouver Headshots Inc.

Category: Photographers

www.vancouverheadshotphotographer.ca VC Management Inc

Category: Construction Consultants & Management

www.vcmanagement.ca Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.

Category: Carpentry/Millwork

www.westcoastmoulding.com Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd

Category: Compressors

www.wiseworth.com Zip Courier

Category: Courier Services

www.zipcourier.ca

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

