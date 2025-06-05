Announcing the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.
VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
Able Irrigation
|
Absolute & Spa Utopia Group
|
Ace Environmental Services Ltd
|
Allegra Printing
|
Amherst Funeral Home
|
Anago of Vancouver
|
Automation One Business Systems Inc
|
Avenue Auto Glass
|
Bansal & Sons Diesel Automotive Ltd
|
Bay Wellness Vancouver Naturopathic Clinic
|
BC Floors
|
Bella Turf
|
Benchmark Painting
|
Brite Blinds
|
BUR-HAN Garden & Lawn Care
|
Burnaby Blacktop Ltd
|
Cambie Roofing
|
Coach My Case
|
Cole International – Head Marketing
|
Commissionaires – Vancouver
|
Credit Counselling Society
|
Cruise Connections
|
Dang Good Booths | Vancouver Photo Booth Rentals
|
Dashing Dawgs Grooming & Boutique
|
Delton Denture Clinic
|
Disposal Queen
|
Dwell Property Management
|
EconoWise Sunrooms & Patio Covers
|
Espresso Dolce/ Ultimate Cup Of Coffee Ltd.
|
Evergreen Nursing
|
Greer Spray Foam LTD
|
Hitek Computer School
|
Humane Solutions
|
ILIA English Academy
|
Incredible Restorations
|
King Of Mattresses
|
Kitsilano Physiotherapy Clinic
|
Langley Farm Market
|
Lasik MD
|
Life Maid Easy
|
Lionsgate Scaffolding
|
Maclean Family Law Group
|
Matt’s Home Services
|
Metrotown Mazda
|
Michael A. Smith Duct Cleaning (MASDUCT)
|
Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
|
|
|
Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres
|
Oak Animal Hospital
|
Panorama Financial Planning
|
Polygon Homes
|
Preszler Injury Lawyers
|
RB Global Immigration Consultants Ltd
|
Reach for the Stars Montessori
|
Red Tree Wellness
|
SafeKeep Data Recovery
|
Salmon’s Moving and Storage
|
Sands & Associates
|
Sealy Tutoring
|
Self Storage Depot
|
Sparsh Wellness Retreat
Category: Chiropractor
|
Stor-X Organizing Systems
|
The Big Picture Coach
|
The Garage Door Depot
|
Trans Canada Labels
|
TumbleTown Movement Education Centre
|
Vancouver Headshots Inc.
|
VC Management Inc
|
Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Ltd.
|
Wiseworth Canada Industries Ltd
|
Zip Courier
Learn more about 2025 Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
