Qrvey Leads All Categories in 2025 BI Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

The Leader in Embedded Analytics for SaaS Makes Its Mark on the BI Industry as a Top Performer for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Qrvey, the leading embedded analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies, was recognized as a top performer for the fourth consecutive year in the annual Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services.

Qrvey Recognized as a Leader in Business Intelligence Market in Annual Study

In the 2025 BI Market Study, Qrvey was ranked as a leader in all three models:

Overall Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model

Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model

High Value/Low TCO in the BI Value/TCO Model

“In 2025, Qrvey’s scores remain above the overall sample of 22 BI vendors for most measures,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “It is best in class for sales product knowledge, follow-up after the sale, technical support professionalism, product knowledge, and continuity of personnel. It is also best in class for all consulting measures and integrity.”

Since 2022, Qrvey has consistently achieved the honor of being recognized as a leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models, as well as achieving a “perfect recommend” score each year.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Dresner Advisory Services once again in the 2025 BI Market Study,” said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. “SaaS companies stand apart with their unique needs for multi-tenant self-service analytics. We’re committed to solving complex and high-value problems, empowering SaaS companies to deliver the best analytics and AI experiences to their customers and users.”

The Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study relies solely on the voice of the customer to rank BI vendors based on Dresner Advisory Services’ trademark 33-measure evaluation criteria. For your free copy of the 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study, visit qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics. With unmatched experience and expertise, Qrvey is the partner of choice for SaaS leaders bringing insight to their customers. With its no-code and API-first approach, Qrvey empowers SaaS businesses to embed powerful data capabilities and GenAI seamlessly into their applications. Qrvey delivers a complete, end-to-end multi-tenant analytics platform that deploys entirely within their customers’ cloud environments, and allows product teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance of customer-facing analytics. By using Qrvey’s platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS companies can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Learn more at qrvey.com.

