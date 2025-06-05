EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Appoints Steve Conner as President

Conner to provide strategic leadership across several key functional areas to further propel company growth as a leading provider of high-density hyperscale data center space

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, announced the appointment of Steve Conner as its new President. In this newly established role, Conner will apply his background in the data center industry with his expertise in engineering, power provisioning, sales and customer solutions to lead the company’s internal day-to-day operations, drive strategic execution and ensure the growth of the overall business.

“Steve is an exceptional executive leader who brings a variety of core technical and customer strategy experiences and a proven track record of success. His expertise will enable EdgeCore to increase our ability to meet our customers’ current and future requirements for high-density data center space,” said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “By leaning on his prior experiences, Steve will accelerate the transformation of our Operations, Strategy, Sales and Engineering functions and be an invaluable technical leader across our organization.”

Since announcing a series of strategic personnel appointments in February of this year, EdgeCore has grown the size of its team by 80 percent and has plans to double its workforce by year’s end. The company has also retooled its Operations and Strategy teams to more dynamically address the next generation requirements of its facilities and customers.

“I’m a firm believer in the adage ‘you can’t know where you’re going until you understand where you’ve been,’ and I plan to draw on the experiences-both good and bad-I’ve had throughout my career to ensure EdgeCore chooses the right path forward in our growth,” said Steve Conner, President, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this dynamic and growing team during such an important time in the evolution of the data center industry.”

Prior to joining EdgeCore, Conner worked for seven years with some of the world’s largest hyperscale customers while he served as both Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Solution and Architecture Engineering at Vantage Data Centers. Additionally, he held senior-level sales roles at Cloudistics and Nutanix as well as senior-level technical roles at Arrow Electronics and several companies it acquired. Conner earned post-graduate degrees in business administration and computer science with a concentration in artificial intelligence as well as various certifications in networking and information security.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world’s largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in five North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

