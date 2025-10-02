Global Growth Partners Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Beach Window & Door

Leading Purveyor & Installer of Engineered Doors, Windows & Millwork Products – Servicing One of the Fastest-Growing Coastal Markets in the U.S.

Global Growth Partners (“GGP”) is proud to announce that Beach Window & Door (“Beach”) has partnered with U.S. LBM as it continues its heritage of growth throughout the Carolinas.

Beach Window & Door is a first-choice purveyor and installer of engineered door, window and millwork products within the coastal North Carolina and South Carolina market. The company has built an elite service reputation by putting the customer first.

Founded in 2010, the company is spearheaded by seasoned industry veterans with a collective experience exceeding seven decades. Beach has its own in-house install crews that have deep expertise in installing complex and specialty window and door applications. This has enabled the company to build a loyal customer base that appreciates their product expertise, knowledge and high-touch customer philosophy.

While many window and door companies have abandoned customer service, Beach has made it their core foundational philosophy; and it has been their core differentiator in the marketplace. We were honored to assist Harvey and David through the transaction. Good men, solid values,” said Jason Patterson, Senior Managing Director of Global Growth Partners.

About Global Growth Partners

Global Growth Partners (“GGP”) is a full-service M&A Advisory firm providing hands-on, customized investment banking solutions to assist middle market businesses and entrepreneurs monetize their largest but illiquid asset; the business they have built over a lifetime of work, grit and sacrifice.

There are ‘No Shortcuts’ – As a successful entrepreneur, you know there are no shortcuts in life and no substitute for hard work, dedication and grit. At GGP, we deeply believe there are no shortcuts in harvesting the best terms and optimal value for your business. Employing our proactive, tried and true process that showcases your business’ strengths and fosters a competitive environment for buyers where animal spirits thrive is the only way to ensure you, your family, shareholders and the business itself is appreciated and valued appropriately.

Relationships & Experience Matter – Leveraging our team’s extensive and true relationships, resulting in a deep bench of qualified buyers ensures your business is exposed to a wide audience of potential buyers, both financial and strategic in nature. And most importantly, GGP will bring your deal to the market while maintaining complete and full confidentiality.

