Why a 1 Crore Term Insurance Plan is Becoming the New Financial Standard

A few years ago, a one crore life cover was seen as something reserved for high-income earners. It felt like a large number, more aspirational than necessary. That perception has changed quietly but steadily. Today, a ₹1 crore term insurance cover is no longer considered excessive. In many cases, it is becoming the baseline.

This shift is not driven by marketing or product trends. It’s coming from a more practical reassessment of what financial responsibilities actually look like over long periods. When someone evaluates a term insurance plan , the question is no longer “how much cover feels sufficient today.” It is closer to “what will realistically sustain my household for the next 15 to 20 years if income stops.”

That is a very different question, and it leads to very different numbers.

The number is not large once you break it down

At a surface level, one crore still sounds like a big round figure. But once you translate it into real-world usage, the scale changes quickly. A household with monthly expenses of fifty thousand to one lakh would require roughly six to twelve lakh annually just to maintain current living standards. Over ten to fifteen years, that alone accounts for a significant part of the cover.

Then add other responsibilities. Education costs, especially higher education, have grown consistently over the years and rarely remain static. Loans, whether for a home or other commitments, do not disappear. Healthcare expenses tend to increase with time rather than stabilize. When these are factored in together, the requirement begins to move closer to what once felt like a high number.

The shift toward one crore is not about over-insuring. It is about aligning coverage with actual financial exposure.

Income is not the only variable anymore

Earlier, life cover calculations were often simplified to a multiple of annual income. That approach still exists, but it does not capture the full picture anymore. Financial planning has become more layered. Families are managing multiple goals simultaneously, and most of these goals are long-term commitments.

Covering just income replacement is no longer enough. The plan has to account for continuity. If income stops, the expectation is not just survival but stability. Children should be able to continue their education, ongoing plans should not collapse, and major disruptions should be avoided.

This shift in expectations is one of the reasons why coverage levels are moving upward. It reflects a broader definition of financial security.

Delaying the decision changes the equation

The cost of waiting is not always visible immediately, but it shows up over time. Age impacts pricing, and so do health conditions. A policy taken at a later stage will not only carry a higher premium but may also come with restrictions or additional underwriting.

This is particularly relevant when considering higher covers. What feels like a reasonable decision at thirty becomes more expensive at forty and sometimes harder to secure. The shift toward one crore as a starting point is partly driven by this understanding. It is easier to right-size coverage early than to correct it later.

Why partial coverage is often misleading

Many individuals still choose lower covers with the idea that savings or investments will support the rest. This approach assumes that investments will remain intact and accessible at the time they are needed. In reality, those investments are usually tied to long-term goals.

A lower cover creates dependency on these assets. A higher cover reduces that dependency. It allows investments to continue serving their purpose rather than being diverted under pressure.

This gradual correction in how individuals assess risk. The focus is moving from nominal numbers to actual sufficiency. Products offered by providers like Kotak Life reflect this shift with clearer positioning around protection needs rather than just pricing or features.

You can also refer to Kotak Life, which reports a 99.5% claim settlement ratio, a solvency ratio of 2.21, an NPS of 60, and 1‑day claim settlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is ₹1 crore term insurance becoming common?

Because financial responsibilities such as living expenses, education, and liabilities have increased, making higher coverage necessary for continuity.

2. Is ₹1 crore enough for everyone?

Not always. It can be a starting point, but the right coverage depends on income, expenses, and long-term financial goals.

3. How is the required cover usually calculated?

It is based on income replacement, future expenses, liabilities, and inflation over time rather than just a fixed multiple of income.

4. Is it better to start with a higher cover or increase later?

Starting with a higher cover early is usually more cost-effective and provides immediate protection without future dependency on pricing or eligibility.

5. Does age affect term insurance premiums significantly?

Yes. Premiums increase with age, and health conditions may also impact availability and pricing.

6. Can investments be used instead of high insurance cover?

Investments are meant for long-term growth. Using them during emergencies can disrupt financial goals and reduce overall outcomes.

7. Why do insurers recommend structured coverage levels?

Because structured coverage ensures that financial responsibilities are fully accounted for rather than partially addressed.

A one crore cover is not about aiming high. It is about covering realistically. The shift lies in understanding that financial risk is not limited to current income but extends to everything that income supports over time.

Media Contact:

https://www.kotaklife.com/

contact@kotaklife.com

SOURCE: kotaklife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire