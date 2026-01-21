American Critical Resources Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

American Critical Resources (“ACR”), a U.S. critical minerals and renewable energy company, today announced participation in the DealFlow Discovery Conference on January 28-29, 2026.

Jim Turner, President of ACR, will deliver a company presentation and meet individually with investors throughout the event.

Event Details:

Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Date: January 28th-29th, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the American Critical Resources management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference at no cost.

About American Critical Resources

American Critical Resources is a U.S. critical minerals and renewable energy company formed by Controlled Thermal Resources (“CTR”). CTR and Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq:PLMK), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered a non-binding letter of intent for a proposed business combination. Upon completion, the combined company is expected to be publicly listed on a U.S. national securities exchange. ACR’s portfolio includes the Stage 1 assets of CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen Project in Imperial County, California, and three additional lithium production facilities. Together, these projects are designed to deliver 50MW of clean baseload geothermal power and approximately 100,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate annually. Further research and development are underway to unlock additional critical minerals, including potash, zinc, manganese, rubidium, and cesium. ACR’s mission is to strengthen U.S. energy security and supply chain resilience by providing strategic resources essential to technology, manufacturing, and defense.

Media Contact:

Lauren Rose

Chief Communications Officer

Lauren.rose@cthermal.com

+61 438 123 177

https://www.cthermal.com/acr

