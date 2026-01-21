OBOOK Holdings Inc. ($OWLS) Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) (“OwlTing” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Through OwlPay, OwlTing’s stablecoin payments portfolio, the company is designed to help businesses and individual users move money globally with lower costs and greater efficiency, advancing its mission of “Building stablecoin infrastructure for the future.”

Learn more about OwlTing and OwlPay solutions at https://www.owlting.com.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the OwlTing management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

Media Contact:

Henry Fan

Investor Relations Director

OBOOK Holdings Inc.

(886) 965 007 299

henry_fan@owlting.com

Michael Hsu

Public Relations Director

OBOOK Holdings Inc.

(886) 933 131 358

pr_office@owlting.com

