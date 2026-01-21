GAINS Signs Global Supply Chain Partnership with NEOS by Argon & Co

New partnership connects GAINS’ AI-driven planning platform with NEOS’ systems integration expertise to bridge the gap between strategy and execution for global supply chains.

GAINS, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, today announced a strategic partnership with NEOS by Argon & Co, a specialist supply chain systems integrator. NEOS will provide implementation and integration services for the GAINS Decision Engineering & Orchestration Platform, helping joint customers realize faster time-to-value from their planning and execution investments.

NEOS by Argon & Co focuses exclusively on supply chain and operations technology. The team connects technology to operations, leveraging years of experience with best-of-breed solutions for operational design and delivery. NEOS delivers and extends capability across warehouse management, transportation management, automation, and advanced planning systems, with a strong focus on market leading platforms.

Through this partnership, GAINS and NEOS will collaborate to help companies “get it right” across design and execution by combining GAINS’ AI-driven optimization with NEOS’ deep integration and delivery capabilities. Joint clients will be able to better orchestrate demand, inventory, and operations across complex networks, improving service while managing working capital and costs.

“Supply chain leaders are tired of planning in one place and executing in another,” said Bill Benton, Co-Founder of GAINS. “NEOS brings exceptional systems integration expertise and a track record of delivering tangible business value. Together, we can help customers close the gap between strategy, planning, and execution so they can move faster and respond with confidence to disruption.”

Backed by the global consulting capabilities of Argon & Co, NEOS combines advisory insight with hands-on operational systems delivery. With a network of local consulting and advisory specialists, the team supports major brands through significant operations transformations, focusing on people-focused change and measurable results.

“NEOS exists to help clients unlock the full value of their supply chain technology,” said Derek Cesarz, Managing Partner, NEOS by Argon & Co. “GAINS gives planners and leaders a powerful platform to design, predict, and optimize decisions across the network. By combining GAINS with our integration and delivery expertise, we can help organizations implement faster, embed best practices, and sustain performance improvements over time.”

The partnership will initially focus on manufacturers, distributors, and asset-intensive organizations seeking to modernize their planning and execution stack. NEOS will work alongside GAINS customers to integrate the platform into broader supply chain architectures, including WMS, TMS, and APS solutions, ensuring data flows seamlessly and decisions translate into action on the warehouse and shop floor.

About NEOS by Argon & Co

NEOS by Argon & Co is a supply chain systems integrator dedicated to helping operations “get it right” by defining, designing, and delivering technology solutions into real-world supply chain environments. NEOS connects technology to operations, leveraging best-of-breed platforms for operational solution design and delivery, including warehouse management, transportation management, automation, and advanced planning systems.

As the technology enablement and systems integration arm of global management consultancy Argon & Co, NEOS sits at the intersection of strategy and execution. The team brings together advisory expertise, local market knowledge, and deep delivery experience to provide tangible business value through system integration excellence, people-focused change, and measurable results across major brands and industries. For more information, visit neosbyargonandco.com.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Decision Engineering & OrchestrationTM Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. Helping customers make better decisions, the GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Home Depot, L’Oréal, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. GAINS customers span the globe, including deployments in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Latin America, and Australia/New Zealand. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, GAINS Results NowTM, Decision EngineeringTM is a trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

